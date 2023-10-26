New spirit wall painting added to TJC

TJC students smile and laugh as the paint brushes with vibrant colors they handle hit the rough, gray surface of the wall. The breeze of the cool autumn weather plays with their hair and brings chills throughout their body as they continue to participate in the activity.

The mural collaboratively painted by students took place Oct. 11 at TJC campus between Genecov Science Building and the Earth and Space Science Center.

The illustration designed by alumna and East Texas muralist Odessa Helm incorporates the homecoming theme “3, 2, 1… The Countdown Has Begun” commemorating the solar eclipse on Saturday Oct. 14, 2023.

“So with this year being all about the solar eclipse, and the homecoming theme, and it being near the science center, it was just a no brainer to include that,” said Tyler. “And the nice thing is, it’ll be up through the total solar eclipse, you know, which we will have an event back there in that space in April. So even better that we’re showcasing what’s happening on campus this year.”

The painting illustrates the solar eclipse on the top left corner as it appeared on the stands of the Rose Stadium shown by the benches in the background. TJC flags spelling out “apache” lined up leading to the center where the college mascot, Harry the Hawk, appeared playing the drums ready to watch the phenomenon.

“You had Harry the hawk with the glasses, you know, kind of a homage to the solar eclipse. And if you notice, lots of the sky was very galactic looking with moons and stars. You know, it was a replica of where we play, which is at the rose stadium in the background. “

This mural was created to be personal for the students as many showed excitement to be “a part of the art.” She explains how important it is for her to incorporate TJC students in this type of thing to get them involved with their college and “take pride in their campus.”

Tyler explains the experience with the students saying, “Some students found that it was really kind of like a de stressor, you know. In the middle of a busy week, this took a minute to calm down and, you know, kind of relax and people found painting very cathartic.”

This new apache tradition that will continue through the foreseeable future. Tyler explains she wants the mural to stay an active part of TJC to bring together the college members every year and not lose its appeal.

“So the cool thing about this new tradition is that we want to redo the design every year. So we want to paint completely over it and do something new next year,” says Tyler.