Review: Top 3 must watch TV series for college students

With Thanksgiving around the corner, it is the perfect time to dive into a TV series you’ve never seen. These three TV series are classics that will keep you laughing, on the edge of your seat and falling in love. These shows are all complete series; that means you can binge without stopping.

1. “Gilmore Girls”

“Gilmore Girls.” is set in a small town in Connecticut called, “Stars Hollow.” This is the perfect picturesque town full of different characters from all walks of life. The show focuses primarily on Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter, Rory. They exhibit the perfect mother and daughter relationship and double as best friends. The story shows their life after Lorelai gets pregnant with Rory at a young age and runs away from her wealthy parents. Later, she reestablishes a connection with her parents for Rory’s sake and begins frequenting her parents’ house. The show follows Rory’s life throughout high school and then into college while Lorelai acts on opening her own bed and breakfast. The show exhibits love, hardships and the meaning of friendship. I love this show because it is so easy to turn on any episode and be able to laugh and get lost in Stars Hollow. The characters are perfectly portrayed and leave you wishing you could be a part of the town. I highly recommend making this your comfort show during the holiday season.

2. “The Vampire Diaries”

“The Vampire Diaries” is a supernatural teen drama, full of love and plot twists. The show is set in a town called Mystic Falls in Virginia where nothing is as it seems. A young girl named Elena Gilbert discovers the secrets of the creatures lurking in her town and falls in love with them. The Salvador brothers, Stefan and Damon, appear to be normal but are vampires who are hundreds of years old. Stefan is brave and selfless while his brother Damon is quite the opposite. Elena gets intertwined with the brothers and is torn between the two vampires. This show follows Elena and her love stories with both brothers and keeps you on your toes while trying to predict her future. Along with the love triangle, they also live in a town of vampire hunters so there is constant action and battles for them to stay alive. This show kept me on the edge of my seat. I couldn’t turn it off. The characters are perfectly casted and the town is so dark and mysterious it is a great fit for this show. This is the perfect show for watchers who love a rush and complicated love stories.

3. “One Tree Hill”

“One Tree hill” is an American drama full of juicy high school drama and love, of course. “One Tree Hill” is set in a small town called Tree Hill, North Carolina. This show tells the story of two high school boys, Nathan and Lucas Scott. Although they are brothers by blood, they couldn’t be more opposite in character. Lucas grew up with a single mom who had been left by his father when he was born. Lucas grew up to be an intelligent well-rounded boy and worked really hard for everything he had. Nathan grew up with both his mom and dad and they were very wealthy; it seemed like Nathan had it all. He was popular at school and even the captain of the high school basketball team, just like his father was. Both lived separate lives until Lucas decides to try out for the basketball team. This causes a rivalry and an uproar between the brothers. While following the brothers’ lives, the show demonstrates their friendships, hardships and revelations. This show is well made and always leaves you wanting more. I loved this show so much that I have watched it multiple times. This show is a great watch for drama lovers.