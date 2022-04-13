Originally published Apr. 13, 9:48 a.m.

Updated Apr. 13, 11:29 a.m.

Due to a severe storm last night, there is significant damage across the TJC campus. The damage includes fallen trees and limbs as well as scattered debris. Most on-campus buildings were without power, but it has been restored, and classes have been canceled until noon today.

According to a statement released by TJC, “TJC is assessing the storm damage. We are aware of fallen trees, limbs, and power line damage, but no reports of injuries.”

This story is ongoing and will be updated continuously. For more live information, visit our Instagram at tjcdrumbeat.

Photos by Marie Salazar and Alexa Glenn