Spots to hit the books on-campus

Finals season is upon us at TJC. A big part of studying is finding the right spot to do so. Your study spot should be mostly distraction-free, have lots of seating options, and should be comfortable. While studying at home may check most of these boxes and feels easier, getting out of the house and finding a quiet place with minimal distractions may help cut your studying times and increase your focus. The TJC campus is full of places to study. From the academic buildings to the conservatory, from the library to Subway. If you’re still in search of a place to study this finals season, below is a list of some of TJC students’ favorite places to study. While the list is a great place to start, getting out there and finding a spot to call your own may help get you in the zone to ace your finals.

Vaughn library

The Vaughn library at TJC offers a variety of places to study. Downstairs is the Tutoring Center, a place where students can get help in a class through student tutors employed by the library. The Tutoring Center also offers a writing lab where students can submit an essay or other type of academic writing to a coach for feedback. Outside of the Tutoring Center are tables set up for group study, and a computer lab open to everyone. For those looking to study alone, the upstairs is a quiet zone. Only minimal conversations are encouraged, and the noise level is pretty quiet. This floor also has tables for studying scattered around, some with computers set up, as well as one printer for student use. There are also a few cubical-like structures with outlets so students may charge their devices while working.

Vaughn Library is open 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturdays and 1 – 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Ornelas Complex for the Band, Apache Belles and Dance

With the updates to the once-OHPE, now the Ornelas Complex for the Band, Apache Belles and Dance, is almost complete, students were pleasantly surprised to find a new study area in the upstairs section of the Band Hall. It is only open to music students or members of the band, making it the best place for those students to get some group studying done, work on their own music, or just study in a quiet zone music students can call their own.

“It’s a nice environment to do homework in,” Music Education major Megan Wansley said. “Nice because we all know each other and are friends. People are pretty respectful of the study environment, so it’s relatively quiet.”

Apache Junction

For resident students, it may be easier to study outside of their dorm room. Finding a spot that isn’t also their bed can be beneficial to productive study as well as rest. One place open for resident and non-resident students is the dining hall, also known as Apache Junction. The dining hall offers residents a place to study with either friends or by themselves. The main appeal to studying in the dining hall is being able to eat while you study. The dining hall can get a bit noisy, so pop in an earbud, grab a slice of pizza and get working!

Outside

While every academic building has some sort of spot to study, sometimes it’s nice to get outside and breathe some fresh air. There are many tables scattered around campus for just that, and one of those places is the patio area outside of Genecov. The space has four tables with attached chairs to offer students and gives a great view of the nature on campus.

“I like to study outside sometimes when its not cold and rainy,” said Kaylee Marcil, a general studies major. “Being outside just makes me feel better, and gives me a nice environment.”

While there are, of course, no outlets, studying outside can offer a new perspective on the material and give your body some much-needed fresh air.

Every place has its positives and negatives for studying, and not everyone studies the same. Some use their laptop, others their phone, some have notes they re-read, while others read straight from the text. Some students like to study in groups with fellow students, and some prefer studying alone. Whatever the case may be, the important thing is finding a place that lets you study however you need to, whether that place be on campus at TJC, or off campus. Happy studying!