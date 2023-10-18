Story of the Roses

The Texas Rose City Festival is a celebration of the rose industry that thrives in Tyler. This year’s festival theme is “Story of the Film.”

The rose industry has been part of the city’s personality for more than 100 years. According to Tyler Texas online, “Seven Tyler-area companies process and distribute several million roses each year, making the city deserving of its ‘Rose Capital’ title.” The website also notes “The first Tyler Rose Festival was organized by Tyler Garden Club members, local rose growers and the Chamber of Commerce in October 1933 to showcase the importance of the rose industry to Tyler.”

Liz Ballard, executive director of the Texas Rose Festival Association and Museum Curator of the Texas Rose Museum, said, “I would love for all the students to come out and enjoy all the events that the festival has to offer. The Parade and the Queen’s Tea on Saturday are so much fun to see. The parade begins at 9a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, and it is free to be along the parade route. TJC plays a huge part in the parade, and I hope all the student body can come out and celebrate with us!”

Some of the events Ballard recommends TJC students attend are the Queen’s Tea from 1-3 p.m. in the Rose Garden on Saturday, Oct. 21.

“It is so special to get to see the court and the artistry of the costumes up close and personal,” Ballard said.

The Coronation is a ticketed event with a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. performance on Friday, Oct. 20, at the UT Tyler Cowan Performing Arts Center.

“Definitely something amazing to see, especially of people who are interested in scenic design and theater production,” Ballard said.

Schedule of free events

Oct. 21

Saturday, 9 a.m., Rose Parade

Free parade viewing along route; reserved seats available on west side of Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

The Texas Rose Parade according to the Texas Rose Festival website, “is one of the community’s favorite events! It hosts more than 120 parade entries with custom parade floats for the Queen and her court, color guards, bands, car clubs, dance teams, Shriners, and dignitaries. The parade is proudly televised and sponsored by KETK-TV.”

Oct. 21

Saturday, 1 – 3 p.m.

Queen’s Tea

Tyler Rose Garden

Texas Rose Queens Tea event is described on the website as “an opportunity to meet the Rose Queen and her Court in their full coronation costumes. It is traditionally hosted by the Queen’s family and the Texas Rose Festival. The public is invited to attend free of charge. It is an opportunity to showcase the 14-acre Tyler Rose Garden all in bloom.”

Oct. 22

Sunday, Noon-4 p.m.

Texas Rose Festival Rose Display

Tyler Rose Garden

“The Tyler Rose Museum was developed to preserve and display the history of Tyler’s Rose Growing Industry and the Texas Rose Festival. The Texas Rose Festival history and memorabilia is housed in the museum featuring fabulous costumes and items acquired since the first festival in 1933. The Texas Rose Festival is to this day a volunteer-based organization that promotes pride of Tyler and Smith County and the history of the Rose Growers Industry.”

Oct. 19 – 21

10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Oct. 22 Noon – 4 p.m.

Ribbon Cutting and

Rose Presentation

420 Rose Park Drive

Tyler, Texas 75702

According to the festival website, “The Rose Presentation is an exquisite display of abundant rose blooms paired with the theme ‘The Story of Film’ that is sure to be the most amazing Rose Show yet! This event is free to the public and open for viewing during the Texas Rose Festival.”