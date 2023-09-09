Taxes now removed on feminine hygiene, family care items

As of Sept. 1, people in the state of Texas are no longer required to pay taxes imposed on feminine hygiene products such as menstrual pads, cups and tampons. Not only are women benefited by this law but also households will be saving tax money on family care items like baby and adult diapers, baby wipes/bottles, maternity clothing, and milk pumps.

Moriah Stitt, a freshman at TJC, addresses how this helps college students by saying, “that’s going to help because I feel like besides there being like a lot of single mothers babies are a lot to take care of. So I feel like we should be able to buy it without having any taxes on it because we’re taking care of them and building up our population.”

As Stitt explains, not having to pay taxes for such substantial products will help single mothers to properly care for their children without having to worry so much about spending too much on their necessities.

The following products are part of this law and are not being taxed: tampons, sanitary napkins, menstrual sponges/pads, maternity clothes, baby and adult diapers, nursing bra/pad, baby wipes, baby bottles, and breast milk pumping products.

An article published by College Simply titled “Tyler Junior College Diversity and Demographics” shows percentages of the student population in which women make up 63% while men are only 37% of it, meaning over half of the college’s population will be affected by the law originally known as Senate Bill 379.



“It’s a positive thing because it’s something that we’re having to pay for that’s out of women’s control,” Jacie Meredith, TJC freshman, said. She also explains how this law will help college students’ economy “especially for people that don’t have a lot of money coming into college and not having to pay extra taxes on stuff that they need.”

Another TJC student expresses how she feels there is no need to pay anything at all for these products since women are not in control of the monthly cycle their bodies go through.

“I mean, I think we shouldn’t have to pay for them at all, but tax is a good start. And yeah, hopefully, it’ll become more one day,” Chloe Howard, TJC freshman, said.

Before passing this law some expressed concerns on the negative impacts this would have on the sales economy. According to an article in The Texas Tribune titled “Bill eliminating tampons, diaper sales taxes OK’d by Texas House,” the Legislative Budget Board argued that, “the measure would cost the state an estimated $194 million in lost sales taxes over two years.”