The promise continues: UT Tyler to cover tuition

Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler have collaborated for current and future TJC Promise students who transfer to have their tuition and fees covered. By meeting the eligibility requirements of the Promise Scholarship throughout high school and at TJC, students will then be able to receive the UT Tyler Patriot Promise Scholarship to further their education.



The goal of this partnership is to make sure students in East Texas have access to advance their education without the worry of cost.

David Barron, associate vice president for university enrollment management at UT Tyler said, “We’re continuing, not just with this program but other programs as well, to help students that go to TJC to have a pathway to move forward for their educational goals.”

Barron says the statistics of students who receive a higher education in East Texas will be significant, as worries about the cost of schooling are expected to be relieved.



“We’re talking about a million more dollars in scholarships going to students to help them not take out loans. So I think it’s gonna be very significant,” Barron said.



Students have found receiving funding for school to be helpful, reducing anxieties about finances.



General Studies major Erika Guadalupe Gonzalez Alonso said, “It was a weight lifted off my shoulders knowing that the two years that I will attend at UT Tyler will be funded. One of my goals is to attend law school after UT Tyler so having both my two years funded would give me the opportunity to start saving money for when I attend law school.”



The requirements to attain the Patriot Promise for a transfer student is to complete the FAFSA form, be a Texas resident and have a household income of $80,000 or less.



The Patriot Promise Program was initially meant for incoming freshmen at UT Tyler, however, the UT System provided $1,000,000 toward the program that allowed the opportunity for TJC students who qualify to continue to have tuition and fees paid for.



“You know, we’re excited about partnering with TJC and working with our local students to be successful. We want to work together to help everybody,” Barron said. “We’re not competing but we’re working in partnership, in tandem.”



Students sign up for the Promise scholarship during their first semester of high school and complete the pledge form. Community service, a required minimum GPA and other conditions are to be met in order to receive the scholarship. Students must attend TJC and meet certain guidelines to maintain the Promise. Over 15 high schools, both public and private, are TJC Promise eligible.