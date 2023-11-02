Three arrested following pursuit on Central Campus

Campus police have released the incident report for the event that prompted a campus wide alert on Friday, Oct. 13. At around 1:15 p.m., an alert was sent out via text and email to TJC students and staff through the TJC Emergency Notification System, urging those on campus to “be vigilant” as TJC police worked to apprehend two individuals on foot near Central Campus on S. Mahon Ave. The alert stated “TJC Police are pursuing 2 individuals on foot near Mahon. Actor 1: Red shorts-black shirt, Actor 2: White shirt-black shorts/pant.”

According to the report, three individuals were arrested after attempting to evade police, resulting in a foot chase through some parts of campus before they were taken into custody. The arrests were made in addition to two others earlier on Friday in connection to a string of aggravated assaults in the area, according to KLTV.

According to the incident report from campus PD, “at approximately 1:15 pm, the TJC Police Department received a call about an injured individual in Cross Roads. Upon arrival, the person had already left the building. Upon investigation, it was determined the individual left the area in a dark-colored vehicle and was possibly involved in an incident earlier at another location on campus. A description of the vehicle was provided to the patrol officers, and a vehicle matching the description was observed. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the operator of the vehicle evaded the officer. The vehicle came to a stop at dead end street off campus. After stopping, several of the occupants exited the vehicle and ran from the officer.”

There was much confusion around campus following the incident, as information on the investigation was not available to be shared at the time.

“I was a little concerned, because as an RA, seeing six police cars in your parking lot is nothing to be excited about,” said Crossroads RA Daijah McMillan.

Following the apprehension of the individuals by the joint efforts of TJC police and the Tyler Police Department, the all clear message was sent out around 3:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

The report stated, “As a result of the call, one individual was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transport, theft of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. A second individual was arrested for allowing an unlicensed person to operate a motor vehicle. A third individual was arrested for evading arrest or detention.”

As of Oct. 25, this investigation is ongoing.

In the wake of this incident, students should be mindful of their surroundings, and take the appropriate measures to keep themselves safe. According to the 2023 Annual Campus Safety and Fire Report, which provides the statistics of reported crimes on campus for the past three years (2020-2022), there were six reported cases of burglary in 2022, one reported case of rape as well as fondling, and one reported case of stalking on TJC’s main campus. To download and view the full report, visit the Campus Police Communications page of the TJC website.

“I know that the police over here can do their job and handle these kinds of things. So that I won’t be so worried,” McMillan said. “I do feel safe that law enforcement knows how to do their job. So it does allow me to become more comfortable in Crossroads while I’m here as a resident, a student and a resident assistant.”