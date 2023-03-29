TJC bridges the gap between the past and the future with new statue

TJC’s campus welcomes a new statue placed in the Hartley Honors Plaza, in between the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center and Wagstaff Gym. The statue represents an Apache warrior releasing a Harris hawk into the sky. The hawk is meant to represent TJC’s new mascot Harry the Hawk, while the warrior represents the institution releasing students out into the world. The artist is a Dallas sculptor named Hobbes Vincent, who worked with the State of Texas Lipen Apache Council in order to create an accurate look of the warrior. To sculpt the hawk, Vincent studied the hawks at the Fort Worth Zoo. Because

the Harris hawks travel in packs, TJC has announced that two more statues of hawks will be placed around campus to show community and togetherness. Currently, these statues are expected to be placed at the White Administrative Services Center and the Genecov Science Building.