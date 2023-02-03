MultimediaNews TJC campuses close due to winter storm A photo gallery By thedrumbeat - February 3, 2023 125 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Photo by Will Kaiser TJC closed all campuses Feb. 1-2 due to winter storm and expected power outages. The garden area outside the performing arts plaza experienced hardship during the storm. The ground froze, causing grass and a few small plants to die during the storm. Photo by Brooklyn Gundling. Winter storm conditions led to the formation of ice on the grounds of TJC. While the official storm watch ended Feb. 2 at 9 a.m., TJC campuses remained closed the entire day. The safety alert sent out to studnts and staff cited “ongoing power outages” as the reason for the closure. Photo by Garrison Nichols. Buildings around campus saw damage due to falling branches and freezing weather. Photo by Garrison Nichols The winter storm was felt around Tyler, according to the National Weather Service, who issued a storm warning out for Tyler and the surrounding areas Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Due to the severity of the storm, TJC safety sent out an alert Jan. 31 to close all campuses early that day at 2:55 p.m. and later closed campuses Feb. 1-2. Photo by Barbara Martin Moro. After major wind storms caused branch breakage in spring 2022, maintenence removed trees deemed to be a safety concern to students and staff. Less than one year later, the surviving trees are facing freezing temperatures that form icicles along their leaves and freezes the ground around them. Photo by Will Kaiser. The week of the storm saw constant precipitation. While most of that was rain, some areas of Tyler saw sleet and flurries, according to the national Weather service. Photo by Garrison Nichols Major tree-removal occured in fall 2022 due to safety concerns around falling branches. This storm however, did cause damage to bracnhes, signs and a power line on-campus. Photo by Garrison Nichols Continued precipitation and below-freezing temperatures made the roads around Tyler slick. In addition to TJC campuses being closed, City of Tyler offices closed Feb. 1 and opened late Feb. 2, according to press releases by the City of Tyler Communications Office. Photo by Garrison Nichols. Walkways around campus were slick with ice. This safety hazard was one reason the campus was closed Feb. 1-2. Photo by Garrison Nichols.