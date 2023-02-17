HomeNewsTJC community plants 65 trees for Arbor Day News TJC community plants 65 trees for Arbor Day By Garrison Nichols February 17, 2023 0 64 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp A tent was set up for students to sign up to help plant trees for Arbor Day. The event started at 10 a.m. and the opening ceremony was at 10:30 a.m. with a special guest, the Mayor of Tyler Don Warren. A tent was set up for students to sign up to help plant trees for Arbor Day. The event started at 10 a.m. and the opening ceremony was at 10:30 a.m. with a special guest, the Mayor of Tyler Don Warren. Raffe Andrewartha, Public Relations Officer of Student Senate, was helping students for volunteer orientation. T-shirts were given out after volunteers signed up. Raffe Andrewartha, Public Relations Officer of Student Senate, was helping students for volunteer orientation. T-shirts were given out after volunteers signed up. Raffe Andrewartha, Public Relations Officer of Student Senate, was helping students for volunteer orientation. T-shirts were given out after volunteers signed up. Shovels were provided to all volunteers who needed one. Some students and staff in attendance brought their own. A tent was set up for students to sign up to help plant trees for Arbor Day. The event started at 10 a.m. and the opening ceremony was at 10:30 a.m. with a special guest, the Mayor of Tyler Don Warren. A tent was set up for students to sign up to help plant trees for Arbor Day. The event started at 10 a.m. and the opening ceremony was at 10:30 a.m. with a special guest, the Mayor of Tyler Don Warren. A tent was set up for students to sign up to help plant trees for Arbor Day. The event started at 10 a.m. and the opening ceremony was at 10:30 a.m. with a special guest, the Mayor of Tyler Don Warren. The Arbor Day mascot, the squirrel, mingled with students as the event progressed. The squirrel represents the wildlife that are related to the trees. Daniel Duncum, urban district forester with the A&M Forest Service, is showing volunteers and students how to correctly plant a tree. At this event, 65 trees were planned to be planted. Daniel Duncum, urban district forester with the A&M Forest Service, is showing volunteers and students how to correctly plant a tree. At this event, 63 trees were planned to be planted. From left to right, Shawayna Frye, Madeline Teel and Amy Castillo are planning around their digsite. These women are just some of the many volunteers at Arbor Day. From left to right, Shawayna Frye, Madeline Teel and Amy Castillo are planning around their digsite. These women are just some of the many volunteers at Arbor Day. Several groups of students, faculty and volunteers from the A&M Forest Service help plant trees. Michael Boucher, one of the service members, demonstrated proper planting techniques to students. Several groups of students, faculty and volunteers from the A&M Forest Service help plant trees. Michael Boucher, one of the service members, demonstrated proper planting techniques to students. Several groups of students, faculty and volunteers from the A&M Forest Service help plant trees. Michael Boucher, one of the service members, demonstrated proper planting techniques to students. Several groups of students, faculty and volunteers from the A&M Forest Service help plant trees. Michael Boucher, one of the service members, demonstrated proper planting techniques to students. Photos by Garrison Nichols Tagsstudent life FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articlePuzzle Solutions Garrison Nichols RELATED ARTICLES Features Celebrating Black history, culture at local museum Brooklyn Gundling - February 15, 2023 News Student Senate passes wage increase proposal Brooklyn Gundling - February 15, 2023 News TJC campuses close due to winter storm thedrumbeat - February 3, 2023 Most Popular Puzzle Solutions February 15, 2023 Showcasing African American staff members February 15, 2023 Black Student Association reflects on, creates their own history February 15, 2023 Celebrating Black history, culture at local museum February 15, 2023 Load more