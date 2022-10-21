HomeNews#WhosHarry Reveal
#WhosHarry Reveal

By Adrienne Hampton
The identity of “Harry” was revealed at the Homecoming block party held at Pat Hartley Field on Oct. 20. Harry the Hawk was introduced as the new TJC mascot.

Photos by Garrison Nichols

Adrienne Hampton

