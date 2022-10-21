HomeNews#WhosHarry Reveal News #WhosHarry Reveal By Adrienne Hampton October 21, 2022 0 89 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The identity of “Harry” was revealed at the Homecoming block party held at Pat Hartley Field on Oct. 20. Harry the Hawk was introduced as the new TJC mascot. Photos by Garrison Nichols FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleExploring how students utilize, enjoy their free time Adrienne Hampton RELATED ARTICLES News Guest astrophysicist holds public lecture at TJC￼ Leigh Meyers - October 21, 2022 News Highlighting TJC’s nursing program Lalo Garcia - October 19, 2022 News The final plan Asia Johnson - October 19, 2022 Most Popular Exploring how students utilize, enjoy their free time October 21, 2022 Review: TJC Theatre starts its year with a visual wonder October 21, 2022 Guest astrophysicist holds public lecture at TJC￼ October 21, 2022 5,951 miles away from home October 21, 2022 Load more