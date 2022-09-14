Faculty Tammy Burnette dies

Burnette recently completed service as the 2021-2022 TJC Faculty Senate President. She also served in leadership roles at various times with the Literacy Council of Tyler, the Tyler Chapter of the League of Women Voters, and the Tyler Chapter of the American Association of Professional Coders. She made many close friendships with colleagues at Tyler Junior College over her years at the college.

We celebrate the extraordinary life of Dr. Tammy Burnette. She was passionately dedicated to inspiring and encouraging people to reach educational goals they may have thought were impossible and was an advocate for many young women to either start or return to higher education.



Tammy was born on April 26, 1967, in Tyler, Texas. She married and began a life traveling and raising four children. After her children were older, she made the brave decision to pursue her dream of an education. She started the journey at her beloved Tyler Junior College and then finished her bachelor’s degree at The University of Texas at Tyler. Tammy worked for many years for Trinity Mother Frances Health System, first in hospital admissions, then as a clinic manager.

For the past eleven years she has been a professor at TJC teaching a variety of healthcare courses. After earning a master’s degree and a PhD from The University of Texas at Tyler, Dr. Burnette became an integral part of creating and leading a bachelor’s degree program in Healthcare Technology and Medical Systems at Tyler Junior College. Dr. Burnette recently completed service as the 2021-2022 TJC Faculty Senate President. She also served in leadership roles at various times with the Literacy Council of Tyler, the Tyler Chapter of the League of Women Voters, and the Tyler Chapter of the American Association of Professional Coders. She made many close friendships with colleagues at Tyler Junior College over her years at the college.



Tammy was married for a second time to the love of her life, Jerril Burnette. She is the incredible sister of Danielle Sloan of Dallas and Tara Nowlin of Tyler and the proud parent of Faith Sloan, William Clements, Chris Clements and Jourdan Clements and the even prouder “Nonna” to Keegan Clements, Austin Clements, Liam Clements, Peyton Clements, Greyson Clements, Cecilia Clements, Kellan Clements, Ryder Clements and Everly Sloan. She is also the supremely cool aunt to Zachary Wheeler, Nicholas Nowlin, Alex Nowlin and Matthew Nowlin and the step-mother to Victoria Burnette.



Tammy fought Metastatic Breast Cancer with strength, grit and incredible grace proving each day that she was stronger and more resilient than the disease by living the fullest life passionately working, traveling, and spending wonderful time with her family.

If you wish to donate to the scholarship fund, please go to giveto.tjc.edu/tammy or scan this QR code.



There will be a memorial service at Christ Episcopal Church, 118 S. Boris D’Arc Ave., Tyler, TX 75702 on September 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm followed by a reception in the parish hall for friends to visit and celebrate her life. A special student scholarship has been set up in her honor by TJC, and donations may be made by accessing the following link: giveto.tjc.edu/tammy. For those who wish to send flowers, they may be sent to Christ Episcopal Church.