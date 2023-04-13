68 seconds: Prevalence of sexual assault should not be normalized

One sexual assault occurs every 68 seconds according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. Rape culture is rapidly becoming normalized, perpetrators are getting away and victims are being silenced. As sexual violence gets normalized it becomes accepted as a natural part of society, but sexual assault is not normal and should not be normal.

College students fall into the age group, 18-24 and are at the highest risk of experiencing sexual assault, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, or RAINN. It is essential to realize 13% of all students experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence or incapacitation, according to Samantha Kauffman, sexual assault counselor at the East Texas Crisis Center. The question we must ask ourselves is, why is this so normal?

ONE.

Sexual assault has become normalized due to lack of consequences. Perpetrators are walking free and victims are being oppressed.

“Social norms that condone violence, use power over others, traditional constructs of masculinity, the subjugation of women, and silence about violence and abuse contribute to the occurrence of sexual violence. Oppression in all of its forms is among the root causes of sexual violence,” according to The National Sexual Violence Research Center.

Because if people do not have to take responsibility for their crimes, they will continue to commit them.

The media plays a part in rape culture and victim blaming has become common. Victims often blame themselves because everyone else does. “There’s a lot of rape culture in the media, a lot of victim blaming, and I think it’s just important for students to know that it doesn’t matter how you’re dressed, it doesn’t matter anything like that, if you are assaulted it is not your fault. You didn’t deserve it and there are resources available to help you heal,” Kauffman said.

TWO.

Victims of sexual assault often do not get justice. Out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, 975 perpetrators will walk free, according to a study done by RAINN. These statistics may not seem local; students may feel like these numbers don’t directly affect them but, in 2022, there were five reported sexual assaults on Tyler Junior College campuses, according to the 2022 Clery Report. The Clery Report is a document colleges are required to give to the public. This report shares crime statistics on campus.

As much as students wish this statistic didn’t include them, they are all at risk of becoming a victim of sexual assault. “We do know that college students 18-24 are three times more likely to experience sexual violence compared to all other women,” Kauffman said.

People who survive sexual assault are left with much more than physical pain. “Survivors of sexual assault can experience some PTSD symptoms – they might have trouble sleeping, they might get anxious, they might struggle in school, they might isolate themselves from others or get depressed,” Kauffman said.

THREE.

TJC tries to accommodate for students who suffer from the side effects of sexual assault, through Title IX of the Education Amendments which states “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance…”

Under Title IX, discrimination on the basis of sex can include sexual harassment, rape, and sexual assault. It also can include dating violence, domestic violence, and stalking, according to the TJC website.

TJC has emergency phones placed in two locations at the main campus. These phones immediately alert campus police that there is an emergency requiring their assistance. TJC also has a way for victims and witnesses of sexual violence to report the incident anonymously. To anonymously report an incident, search “anonymous sexual assault reporting” on TJC.edu.

Victims of sexual assault are also able to seek help from the East Texas Crisis Center. “You are not alone, it is not your fault and we are here to help,” Kauffman said.

FOUR.

One sexual assault occurs ever 68 seconds. In the amount of time it took for you to read this article, four sexual assaults occurred.