Why Miniature Schnauzers are the best dogs to get in college

Currently, I am a sophomore in college. I’ve been a Mini Schnauzer momma for over a few weeks now, so I can safely say a Miniature Schnauzer is the best dog I’ve ever owned. She’s also perfect for my college life. On top of that, my dog is loving, sweet, affectionate and loyal. She’s the best companion I’ve ever had.

My dog’s name is Layla, and she’s three years old. She was recently being bred in a puppy mill, and when I found out about her, I knew I wanted to save her. I had wanted a Miniature Schnauzer, so it was perfect timing. We became fast friends.

Owning a Miniature Schnauzer definitely has perks. Like I said before, they’re perfect for people who are in college. According to the American Kennel Club, they make great apartment dogs because they can easily adapt to any environment. Also, they are protective like a German Shepherd would be. Unlike, a German Shepherd though, they are small. Their size makes them perfect for small living.

Another Mini Schnauzer perk is that they’re a really unique dog. According to the American Kennel Club, these unique details are the iconic Schnauzer beard, soulful eyes and big pointed ears.

The last positive to owning a Miniature Schnauzer, is they’re very intelligent. My dog is always aware of when I’m sad, happy or feeling any strong emotion. With that, she’s quick to be there to comfort me. Another example of her intelligence is she tells me when she needs to go outside. She always runs to her leash to let me know.

While there are so many positives to owning a Miniature Schnauzer, I want to mention the negatives. Of course, with all dogs, there are responsibilities to owning them. You have the same responsibilities as you would with any other dog. You have to take them outside, feed them, take them to the vet and provide them companionship. However, they also need daily exercise beyond a short trip outside to use the bathroom, and they have to be groomed daily. I was able to buy a comb for Layla for $5. It also takes about 5 minutes to groom her, so it’s not a big deal to me. Additionally, Schnauzers require a lot of attention. My Schnauzer has separation anxiety.

The last negative is they are very vocal. They do like to bark and cry. Even though they are vocal, they are good watchdogs. Also, it’s super easy to distract them from whatever they are barking at. However, I do understand a vocal dog would not be ideal for someone who doesn’t want a loud environment.

All in all, a Miniature Schnauzer is the best dog for college students. They’re loving, loyal, protective and affectionate. On top of that, they are perfect for apartment living. If you’re thinking about getting a dog, I would encourage you to look at getting a Miniature Schnauzer. Just remember a dog is a long-term commitment. To you, they are just a piece of your life. To them, you are their whole life.