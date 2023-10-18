The Apaches Back On The Court

The Tyler Junior College Women’s Apache Basketball team is preparing for their upcoming season. Amiya Bowie, of Tyler, and Dacia Bostic, of Quitman, Mississippi, give insight to the life of collegiate student athletes.

Students travel from around the world to come to TJC both for school and sports.

Bostic said a factor in choosing TJC for her was, “there are better opportunities here.”

Other students stay local to attend college or make their way back to their roots.

“I was actually born here in Tyler, but I’ve lived in Dallas my whole life,” Bowie said.

Dacia Bostic No. 15 Forward; Photo by Grace Stone

Traveling from Dallas back home or coming from Mississippi, there will have to be adjustments made.

“TJC is cool,” Bostic said. “Tyler is way better than where I am from; it’s so much bigger and there is a lot more stuff to do here.”

Although the students who are relocating to TJC for school and sports make adjustments for their lives, one thing these student athletes are not adjusting is their love for their sport.

“I was four years old when I started playing basketball,” Bowie said. “Since I remember I’ve always had a ball in my hand dribbling around the house.”

Behind every student athlete is someone or something inspiring them to keep striving for success.

“My mom and grandpa inspire me because they were both high division college basketball players, and they both actually attended TJC,” Bowie said. “They always push me to keep going.”

Amiya Bowie No. 3 Guard; Photo by Grace Stone

Along with school work and studying there are also hours of practicing and game time required for student athletes.

“It can be challenging, but I feel like I am attacking it well,” Bowie said. “You just have to know how to manage your time and learn how to get work done in between practices and games.”

TJC offers resources to help students manage their studies; such as the Tutoring Center that provides free tutoring for various subjects Monday through Sunday.

“I used my first tutoring session, it was really nice,” Bostic said.

Students who have relocated to Tyler deal with many challenges but being away from their home and family is at the top of the list.

“I miss my family and I miss my cat,” Bostic said. “They’re like my best friends.”

Although being away from home and family can be a struggle, having a team to rely on can help the players feel like they can relate to someone and can make them feel at home.

“Our team’s bond is strong this year,” Bostic said. “I love them, they are like my big and little sisters.”

The Women’s Apache Basketball team will kick off their season on Oct. 21, and their first home game will be Nov. 10. For more information, visit Apache Athletics online.