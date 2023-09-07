Count on the discounts

Student discounts for some students can be more than a money saver or a quick meal. It can make student life on campus or at home a little less stressful by making necessities such as tire changes and car insurance more affordable.

According to ziprecruiter.com, the average college student makes $15 per hour and 71% of students ages 18 to 25 only work part time. At TJC, the average cost of in-district tuition and fees is $3,112 a semester, according to TJC’s website. Students who stay on campus pay an additional $9,424, according to TJC’s website. For many students a few dollars discounted from their late night study meal can add up.

“As a college student you’re constantly going out to eat, you’re constantly moving around a little bit and traveling. So I feel like it’d be, it’d be pretty good to have that discount or have something in your back pocket that you could use,” Michael Ray, sophomore general studies major, said.

A flyer recently posted around campus by the Office of Career Planning provides TJC students with a comprehensive list of student discounts that are local as well as nationwide. The list consists of discounts for food, travel, fashion and technology.

“I would say the majority of students probably are low on money or financially restricted. So that’s a way to help out with affording college and outside of college. There’s so much more,” Catalaya Demarco, advertising and public relations freshman, said.

Student discounts range from fast food to major clothing brands and traveling services. The list posted by the Office of Career Services includes but is not limited to Chick-fil-a, Dunkin Donuts, Chipotle, Aeropostale, American Eagle, Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic, Forever 21, Greyhound, Geico, Allstate, State Farm, Amazon, Spotify, Adobe, Best Buy, AT&T, Apple Music and Apple products. The discount percentages range from 10% to 65%. Depending on where a student resides, a student can spend anywhere from $1,400 to $2,082 per month on bills, clothing, food, gas and car maintenance, according to admissionsly.com. That means a student’s yearly expenditures can range from $16,800 to $24,980, according to admissionsly.com.

Preston Clark, a freshman theatre major, recommends maintaining a part-time job and saving as much as possible to pay for college.

“If you have a job, start a savings account and save as much money as you can, so you can actually use it to go toward your tuition,” Clark said.

Student discounts are a tool that can be used to their full advantage if students are aware of their availability. Whether or not students use their savings to help pay for a meal or cheapen the cost of a new set of tires, they are in place to help the college student succeed and thrive financially instead of stressing about finances during their academic career.

For more information, click here.