New fitness club forms on campus

Fitness and Friends is the newest organization on campus aimed at helping students start their fitness journey in a healthy, friendly environment.

“I wanted to create a healthy environment at TJC, where we honestly just want the best for our teammates on their journey to well-being,” Emma Crossby, president of Fitness and Friends, said.

The process to becoming an official organization on campus only takes a few steps. First the organization president must find an adviser, which is a faculty member who oversees the organization. Next, they need to write a constitution that will illustrate the outline of the organization such as what members will do, why they are doing it and when they will do it.

The group meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday in the Apache Rec Center to work out together as a group. They pre-plan their workouts so it is structured.

“Just whenever you walk in, we’re going to have a workout arranged for you. And all you have to do is do the workout and you do it together,” Crossby said.

The name Fitness and Friends is more than a club name. The organization wants students to enjoy their fitness journey and not make it seem like a chore. It’s a purely casual environment for people to come and make friends while they are bettering themselves.

“We just want anybody to join; like everybody is welcome. I know that seems like self-evident, but I say that because I don’t want there to be any intimidation when it comes to making the decision to join our club,” Crossby said.

Going to the gym can be an intimidating and a discouraging experience for some people. Crossby believes if you can find friends who can back you up and tell you that you’re doing great it might make it easier to commit.

“Don’t hesitate. Like, if you want to join and be healthy and workout, we’re more than happy to have you,” Crossby said.

Things to Keep in Mind:

•Must have your TJC ID

•Where: 1914 E Devine St Tyler Texas – Apache Rec Center

•When: From 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays

•Check the Rec Center’s dress code

•Join us at https://band.us/n/a4ac9c09D1odH (Past workouts are posted)

For any additional information, contact Crossby at ecrossle@email.tjc.edu.