Local market offers a place for pagans

The New Moon Market, an event that celebrates pagan ideals, a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as those who practice in non-traditional religions, took over the Tyler Square Feb. 4.

“Basically, the New Moon Market is a really great place for people to really be themselves, and also if you are creative you can just sell stuff,” Spooky Ward, a freshman general studies major, said. “It’s only $30 for the fee, and it’s a really great place to be, a beautiful community.”

The market, ran by Rayna Castañeda, has functioned since November 2021, and has since gained a large following among communities in Tyler who feel the market represents the cultures who create the event.



The New Moon Market gives vendors an opportunity to sell jewelry, clothing and other accessories unique to their community. The market is advertised as being a safe space for pagans, the LGBTQ+ community and the alternative community.

“There’s not that many alternative festivals going on,” said Esther Tidwell, a freshman radio TV and broadcast major at TJC. “The New Moon Market has a lot more of a younger audience, and it has a lot more alternative people that come there. Everyone is very nice, and no one is going to judge you. It’s a very open community.”

Although recent events have been peaceful and welcoming, the market has been met with adversity in the past. A video taken by Tyler Prock, an organizer for the event, circulated in August 2022 depicting protestersharassing members of the market.

“They were screaming at kids, kicking phones in the water, hitting people with Bibles, shoving flyers in faces, grabbing a 13-year-old girl’s wheelchair and shoving flyers under her leg,” Prock said. “I kept going up to the cops asking what harassment meant and why they weren’t making them leave. They kept saying that it was within their First Amendment right to be there.”

Castañeda plans to open an “Outlaw Library” in coming months, an event that would advertise the sale of previously banned books.