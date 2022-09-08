Media lab expands library resources

TJC now offers a digital media lab that is accessible for students, faculty and staff. It is located at the Vaughn Library. The lab offers an opportunity for students to explore their creativity and grow their skills in digital media such as podcasting, photoshop and video recording.



The Digital Media Bab is free for students, faculty and staff use. The lab is fully equipped with different technology for anyone to use. Currently, library staff members are being crossed-trained to run the lab with Daniel McKenzie, the system administrator. McKenzie believes this is an exciting place for students to explore their interests and to learn new skills. He says the lab is a passion project for him because it aligns with his personal interests and hobbies such as 3D manufacturing, computer programming and music recording.



The lab provides students a hands-on learning experience with various equipment, such as Mac computers, 3D printers, Glowforge laser engraver, a whisper room, a Cricut label maker, cameras, VR headsets, and more.



The whisper room is a sound isolation booth. It can be used to record songs as well as the podcasts, though that’s not its only use. According to McKenzie, some instructors also record lectures.



Having a media lab with a variety of equipment is important to McKenzie. He feels that having equipment that is free to use will help students to dive into a craft or to acquire a new skill without spending money on equipment they can’t afford.



“This place is about being able to explore what you like,” McKenzie said.



Students will have a two-hour limit using the equipment unless demand is low. To help make the process easier, McKenzie is working on an app for students to sign in and use and check out equipment. He says anyone who uses supplies for certain equipment will have to pay a small fee. The cost for using supplies will vary depending on the amount used and affordability.



The Digital Media Lab will host wrokshops throughout the semester for programs like photoshop and illistrator. The full workshop calendar can be found at TJC.edu



The lab hours for this fall semester are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. The lab is located in the back area by the water fountain on the first floor in the library. For more information, call 903-510-3140.