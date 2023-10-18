HomeStudent LifeNew traditions
New traditions

By Krilon Marsh
TJC annual Homecoming brought back all the traditions of the past, but this year it brings new ones including a interactive mural featuring Harry the Hawk in front of the observatory on campus. 

TJC graduates and past faculty member Odessa Helm came back to TJC to paint a mural showing Harry the hawk beating the drum as well as the theme of this year’s Homecoming 3..2..1 blast off showing the solar eclipse. 

“We’ve had people here like nonstop all day, just helping paint,” Helm said. 

“So I think it’s a really cool tradition and a cool way to get to represent the college and have the students involved in it as well.” 

