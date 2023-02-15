Off-campus ministry reaches out to students

A Catholic Campus Ministry is organizing weekly events and daily activities to help students at TJC and University of Texas at Tyler know Christ and grow spiritually.

Saint John Paul II Campus Ministry, under the authority of the Catholic Diocese of Tyler, is dedicated to help students grow as Christians in their everyday lives and in their love for Christ and the Church. Although the ministry does not have a physical building at TJC, its mission is dedicated to TJC and UT Tyler students equally.

“Our mission is to go into both campuses, both TJC and UT Tyler, and bring as many students as we possibly can to know the love of Christ,” said the Rev. Nicholas Nappier, chaplain.

Living a life of faith has a central role in the activities of this ministry.

Except for Mondays, Nappier celebrates Mass at 5:30 p.m. every day at the ministry’s chapel. On Thursdays, adoration follows Mass.

The Mass, whose complete name is the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, is the summit in the life of a Catholic. Confession refers to the confession of sins.

The ministry also holds social events. In these, faith plays a key role, as well. One example is “Faith and Fellowship,” an activity taking place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Each week someone from the Catholic community brings dinner and the ministry invites a speaker to help students grow in their life of faith.



Saint John’s has a chapel space for students to pray and a few common spaces like the kitchen or living room. In these places, students are encouraged to get together, hang out and grow in their relationship with Christ.

“We have had speakers come in and talk about a wide range of things, from what it means to be a Catholic and Christ-centered man and what it means to be a Catholic and Christ-centered woman, as well as people who have struggled with abortion, people who have gone to jail in defending like certain Christian rights, as well as finding your vocation in Christ,” Nappier said.

Nappier also hears confessions at 4:15 p.m. every day except for Sundays and Mondays.

Another event is “The Holy Bean” that takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays. It is a time for students to socialize and drink free coffee.

Jason Spitz, TJC sophomore and officer of liturgy, said the community at the ministry has helped inspire him in his faith.

“There’s something different about Catholics in that everything we do is based on giving of ourselves and acting out of a place of love (…), and because of that, you’ll gain friendships that you never had had before, and you’ll see what it really means to (…) care about other people and to love them, and you’ll learn how to do that yourself,” Spitz said.

Bibiana Perez, UT Tyler junior, said the ministry has helped her grow in her prayer life and become more involved in her Catholic faith.

“Coming from a Hispanic culture, I feel like, since we only went to Mass on Sundays, I didn’t really feel like

I would come during the week and through this ministry, I really do come more than I did. And I really love that,” Perez said.

Perez said

the ministry stands out for its warmth.

The ministry, Nappier said, has now between

20 and 30 regular student members. Addressing students, Nappier said the longings of the human heart cannot be satisfied with anything this world can give.

“If you have found that you are longing and looking for something greater then come to us (…) I think we can help you find that,” Nappier said.

Saint John Paul II Catholic Campus Ministry is located at 2603 Old Omen Road, next to

UT Tyler. For more information on how

to attend the activities at Saint John Paul II Campus Ministry, call 903-266-9110 or email sdecraeneJP2@gmail.com.