FeaturesStudent Life

Photo essay: Getting out and staying active

By Garrison Nichols
Being active does have its benefits and overall is important for your health. For college students, some could find getting out and keeping their health a priority difficult. 

Kyle Alexander, a physical therapist, gives advice for students on why they should make their health a priority. “If your body is healthy and active, your mind will be more healthy more active. You’ll feel better, physically and mentally,” Alexander said.

Even though college students can find it difficult to fit in a healthy routine in a busy schedule, little bits of activity here and there still can make a difference in people’s lives. “You can increase the amount of time that you’re physically active. I mean that’s always going to be a win. No matter I mean, if you’re going to the gym for, you know, 10-15 minute workout or just getting an extra walk in, anything more than what you’re already doing is good,” Alexander said.

EN ROUTE
Jade Bouse, TJC Sophomore, walks across a skinny bridge on one of Faulkner Park’s bike trails. Faulkner Park has been open to the public since April 18, 2001 and includes several other amenities. 
TRAIL AHEAD
Mountain biking and hiking trails are some ways to access being active without paying for a gym membership. Lindsey Park has other types of trails and amenities for activity. Lindsey Park is located on Spur 364 west, Southwest Tyler.
HIATUS
Taking a break is always beneficial. Just like drinking too much water, you can do too much work. One of the ways rest can be beneficial is recovery. Recovery allows a person to get back into the action they want to do since the time they used to rest had a healing factor. Remember to take a break, sit down and hydrate.
FAREWELL
Whether it is getting 5 to 10 minutes of exercise or half an hour to hours or more; if one’s schedule allows for it, take that advantage. Some people could notice results in areas of their lives, no matter how minuscule they might be.
Garrison Nichols

