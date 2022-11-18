Sleighing in last minute gift ideas for the holidays

The holiday season is approaching and it’ll be here sooner than you know it. What this means is you’ll soon need to decide on what gifts to give friends and family in order to give thanks, celebrate and welcome the new year. However, when working on a tight budget there might not be much change to spare for gifts. If you don’t have an idea on what to get and find yourself procrastinating, well you’re in luck. Here is a list of five inexpensive gifts to give for the holidays.

Whether it’s your little brother or your second cousin from Minnesota, there’s always the perfect gift to give them without causing a hole in your wallet.

Slippers

As the temperatures start to drop, getting out of bed on a cold, frosty morning may be difficult, especially if you have cold hardwood flooring. To prevent cold feet and sicknesses, buy your friends or family a pair of slippers.

Slippers are comfortable, convenient and most importantly, affordable. You can find a pair of slippers at Walmart or Amazon for as low as $10.

Framed Photo

A framed photo may be one of the least expensive gifts to give, but it’s one of the most sentimental. Giving a photo to someone is giving them a memory they can keep forever. It’s a still moment in time that holds meaning. Every time they take a look at it, it allows them to travel down memory lane to reflect and reminisce.

A picture frame can be found at your local dollar store. Walmart charges 25 cents for a 4×6 print.

Book

The person of choice for this gift may not be a book lover, but everyone should read. The great thing about books is there are plenty of genres to choose from. For example: fiction, nonfiction, mystery, romance, motivational and more. Buying someone a book may encourage them to increase their time reading, or maybe it’ll contribute to their love of it.

Pricing of books may vary depending on the kind of book and where you get it from. To save some money, there are used books you can buy for a discounted price or check online to compare prices.

Gift Card

The best thing about gift cards is they don’t require much effort or thought to buy. Not only that, but you can decide how much money you want and toward what business.

Whether it’s the person’s favorite restaurant, book or clothing store, a gift card can be from anywhere. If you can’t decide where to get one from, there are always Visa prepaid cards. These cards allow the person to decide how they want to spend their money.

Jewelry

A nice accessory is always a good touch to an outfit. Earrings, necklaces, watches and rings provide so much variety in choosing the perfect piece for who you’re buying for.

Places from Walmart, Claires and other retail stores sell jewelry for reasonable prices. Walmart has jewelry sets on clearance for as low as $2.