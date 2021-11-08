Tyler Junior College’s Student Senate welcomes a new club this semester, the STEM Club. Standing for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, the STEM Club encourages members to meet and work on projects with peers who share their interests.

Though the club is led by students, physics and engineering professor and STEM Club adviser Jennifer Parsons invites guest lecturers to meetings to talk to members about various aspects of STEM.



STEM Club members are from various majors within the STEM acronym, like freshman JaTavian, “JJ”, Kellum who studies engineering.



“I’ve always been, I guess you can say, obsessed with taking things apart,” Kellum said.

But engineering isn’t the only major represented in the club. All students who are majoring or interested in STEM are encouraged to participate in some of their upcoming events or projects. Some upcoming events include watching movies in the planetarium as well as some community service projects this semester.



“Some of the projects include working with a local high school on a rocket launch, showing off STEM demos at the Elijah’s Retreat Fall Festival, and hosting a Trivia Night early in the spring semester,” Parsons said.



The rocket launch is one project for club members. Some high schools involve students in science through a rocket launch event that lasts almost the entire year. This year, TJC’s STEM Club will be mentoring and advising students on the process through a competition in the spring.



The club’s weekly meetings include guest speakers to talk about a variety of topics of interest to those who love STEM.

“Topics have ranged from animals and autism to industrial chemistry to engineering at a paper mill, and we have a few more to come,” Parsons said.



If interested, meetings are held at noon Tuesdays in the Genecov Building, Room 222, or email jpar@tjc.edu for more information. Meetings are open to anyone on campus.