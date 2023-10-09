Study, sip and socialize off campus

TJC provides students with an abundance of quiet and comfortable places to study on campus. From Vaughn Library to study halls or outside picnic tables, there is no shortage of on-campus spots where students can relax and work. However, if a student ever feels in need of a change of scenery, or just wants a place to study, eat and socialize, Tyler has plenty of options ranging from cafés to free public spaces or even other academic facilities within driving distance of campus.

The Foundry

Coffee House

The Foundry Coffee House in downtown has become a hometown favorite for Tylerites. Occupying the space below Bethel Bible Church, The Foundry offers locally roasted coffee, free Wi-Fi, and a chill and inviting atmosphere where plenty of local college students can find amenities. Moreover, if you are looking for a break from the books, you can check out The Foundry’s local art gallery placed next to the dining room. There is also indoor and outdoor seating.

The Lobby in The Plaza Tower

Another downtown staple is The Plaza Towers. Originally built in 1980, the Plaza’s lobby is a free-entry hangout pad where all are welcomed. The Plaza Tower offers free Wi-Fi and is in the center of one of Tyler’s most engaging districts, near Andy’s Frozen Custard, Taqueria el Lugar, and 1948 Coffee and Juice Co. The Plaza Towers Lobby stays open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., making it convenient for students with atypical schedules.

Boards and Bites

Probably the most engaging study spot in Tyler, Boards and Bites is a nerdy oasis filled with a wide selection of interactive games and board games. Boards and Bites game passes are $5 and give you access to their full game inventory. For parties and big groups, passes are $15 for the table. But don’t expect an abundance of noise, Board and Bites has many different rooms to fit your vibe, whether it be an intense Dungeons & Dragons game or a chill hangout. The menu provides a creative selection of dishes like The Parcheesey, a mac and cheese grilled sandwich.

University of Texas at Tyler Robert R. Muntz Library

Contrary to popular belief, the UT library is open to all, including TJC students. As opposed to the Vaughn Library, which closes at 9 p.m. most nights, The UT library stays open until 2 a.m. providing an effective space for students to study. The UT library also provides online tutorials and workshops available for free to students.