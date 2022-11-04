The college experience: A poem by Nayeli Carrillo

The white board stares at me
as my eyes slowly drift.
8:30 a.m. class, un-caffeinated student, and puzzling math
written in the smallest handwriting.
My foggy glasses don’t collaborate,
and I’m left four rows away from the board unable to see.
I yawn.
This must be what the college experience is like,
I think.
Time isn’t relative,
there aren’t any chattering clocks in the room.
I yawn.
My thoughts scream
while my blinks get longer.
Don’t fall asleep.
I yawn.
I stare at the objects at my desk,
a pencil, a notebook, and my fruit punch drink.
Then suddenly as if minutes flew by, I
stumbled while sitting down.
Yet I was able to catch myself from falling
and spilling my watered-down drink.
As I looked around hoping no one noticed,
I find the board still staring.
As if saying you better not fall asleep.
I rush to write the notes on the board
which accumulated from after my daydream.
I yawn.