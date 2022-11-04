The college experience: A poem by Nayeli Carrillo

The white board stares at me

as my eyes slowly drift.

8:30 a.m. class, un-caffeinated student, and puzzling math

written in the smallest handwriting.

My foggy glasses don’t collaborate,

and I’m left four rows away from the board unable to see.

I yawn.

This must be what the college experience is like,

I think.

Time isn’t relative,

there aren’t any chattering clocks in the room.

I yawn.

My thoughts scream

while my blinks get longer.

Don’t fall asleep.

I yawn.

I stare at the objects at my desk,

a pencil, a notebook, and my fruit punch drink.

Then suddenly as if minutes flew by, I

stumbled while sitting down.

Yet I was able to catch myself from falling

and spilling my watered-down drink.

As I looked around hoping no one noticed,

I find the board still staring.

As if saying you better not fall asleep.

I rush to write the notes on the board

which accumulated from after my daydream.

I yawn.