The effects that weather have on people’s daily lives have been researched for centuries. As early as 400 BC, Hippocrates, a famous physician regarded as a pioneer of the medical field, asserted that different wind directions affect the human body in many different ways. However, through innovative strides in technology, in addition to a much better understanding of both weather and medicine, we now realize that weather doesn’t just affect us physically, it also affects us psychologically. Cloudiness can make one feel sad, especially when there is no sunlight. Rising temperatures, such as summertime heat waves, can lead to aggression. Finally, on a more widespread scale, extreme natural disasters due to climate change have a profound impact on mental health and human behavior. Let’s take a deeper look at each of these three examples.

On cloudy days with little to no sunlight, the human body is said to produce less serotonin, a messenger chemical found throughout the central nervous system that helps regulate mood. According to Dr. Ken Yeager, clinical director of the STAR program at Wexner Medical School in Columbus, Ohio, low serotonin levels contribute to a depressed, apathetic mood which consequently leads to poor dietary choices such as highly processed meals loaded with carbohydrates. Meals such as these can make someone who is already suffering from a poor, depressed mood from a cloudy day even more depressed and fatigued. However, there is an upside to cloudy days. Concentration and an overall increase in memory are thought to be positive benefits experienced on overcast days.

Trevor Harley, a Psychometeorologist, wrote a piece titled “The Psychology of Weather” in Routledge’s series ‘The Psychology of Everything.” Within this piece, he mentions a study that was conducted in a small store.

“One typical study tested the ability of Australian shoppers to recall the identity and location of several small items (e.g., model cars, a piggy bank) placed at random places in a small shop; the design was an “ambush” study, where randomly selected participants were stopped on leaving the store, across different times and with therefore different weather conditions. The researchers found that shoppers could recall on average three times as many items on cloudy days than sunny days. The proposed mechanism is that mood might be better on sunny days. There are then several reasons why good mood might lead to worse memory: people might be less motivated to remember, either preferring simply to hurry up and get on with enjoying themselves or worrying that putting a lot of effort into remembering something will spoil their good mood.”

Harley also makes it a point to share that even if someone should expect a boost in cognitive performance on a cloudy day, giving into a poor diet can completely sabotage memory and mental clarity.

Heat also affects one’s mood and mental health. Various studies have been performed. During one of these studies, a researcher measured the frequency and duration of honks from drivers stuck behind her as she sat at an intersection during a green light for multiple Saturdays during an entire summer. Over the course of that summer, as the temperature got hotter, so did the tempers of the drivers behind her. It was observed and noted that drivers laid on their car horns longer and grew more agitated, especially the drivers whose air conditioners were out, using only the outside air from their rolled-down windows to act as relief from the heat.

Another interesting study on the correlation between high temperatures and aggressive behavior was performed in Dallas. In this study, a linear rise in aggravated assaults was observed as the temperatures rose but flattened after temperatures rose over 86 degrees Fahrenheit. From this information, it was determined that once it gets too hot, the desire to escape to safety takes precedence over violent tendencies.

Climate change also plays a major role in mental and emotional health. According to a poll conducted by the American Psychiatric Association, over 67% of Americans believe climate change does in fact impact mental health in profoundly negative ways. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees states that since 2008 over 20 million people are forced to move each year due to weather-related events worldwide, climate change being the sole responsibility behind these disasters. Not only can the immediate effects from events such as these be devastating enough, but any such removal or displacement from family and friends could impose the risk of developing depression or other traumatic stress-related mental health conditions. First responders and those who already suffer from pre-existing mental health conditions are even more likely to suffer short and long-term psychiatric disorders due to climate change. Marshall Burke, an economist at Stanford University, led a research study and concluded that by 2050, over 21,000 additional suicides are projected to occur in the United States and Mexico if the effects of climate change are left unresolved. This puts individuals, such as the aforementioned first responders and current sufferers of mental health-related issues, at much greater risk of turning to a permanent solution to a temporary problem. More climate change-related natural disasters may worsen the health of vulnerable individuals into feeling like they have nowhere else to turn.

These are just three examples of how weather impacts people on a psychological level. Nonetheless, it gives us a better understanding of just how relevant and meaningful the research both meteorology and psychology fields have offered. Anyone who may be experiencing thoughts of suicide might consider contacting the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255. They are available 24/7. One can also contact Tracey Williams with the TJC Counseling Services. She is located in Room 302 of Rogers Student Center. Williams is also available by phone at 903-510-2041, or by email at twil@tjc.edu. TJC also has a page that offers links to online counseling resources. That information can be found by visiting www.tjc.edu/info/20048/counseling_services/118/online_counseling_resource.