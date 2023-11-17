Three affordable gift giving ideas for this holiday season

“The college experience” brings many new things into a person’s life. People start to become adults and learn all the challenges that come with it. One of those challenges is being broke. Christmas can be an added stress because of being broke. With that, here are three affordable Christmas gift ideas.

1. A special picture

There are many ways to go about getting this special picture, and pictures are less than a dollar to print. A picture can be taken with a phone or a camera and can easily be printed out anywhere that has a photo station. A couple picture ideas are family photos or cute pictures of a pet.

Another picture idea is to make a Disney inspired movie poster of a pet. This has been a recent trend on social media. Also, it doesn’t cost anything to make. To do the pet trend, search Bing Image Creator on your default browser, click on the link titled “Image Creator from Microsoft Bing” and type a description of your pet in the text box.

Making a frame for the picture is a way to give it a creative touch. For students in an art, class there are free supplies that can be used.

2. A thrifted item

Thrift stores can be a good place to find unique items. There’s all kinds of decor, clothing and furniture. Going to a thrift store and finding a piece that seems like something a loved one would like is an affordable option. This ties into the first gift idea, which is the frame. A thrift store is a good place to find a frame. On top of that, there are many thrift stores in Tyler, so there is a wide variety of options.

3. A themed basket

A themed basket is an easy way to create a personalized gift, no matter who it’s for. Dollar Tree is a good place to buy items for a gift basket. Many things could go in it, too like snacks, socks, blankets, candles and more. Another good place to get supplies for a themed basket is Five Below. Everything at Five Below is under $10.

These are just a few gift ideas. There are many ways to go about getting affordable Christmas presents for loved ones. This holiday season you don’t have to break the bank to show someone how much you care.