HomeStudent LifeTJC West Automotive Program
Student Life

TJC West Automotive Program

By Savanna Benner
0
141
David Briscoe’s, dual credit coordinator and professor of the automotive program, is teaching his students the different parts of the motor and how to build and rebuild specific parts of the motor in vehicles at TJC West. Briscoe’s students are learning to lap valves and valve seats to prepare to install them into the vehicle.
Briscoe is teaching his students at TJC West how to take apart, look at and rebuild motors of different vehicles. Briscoe is showing students the different parts of the motor they are working on and how to assemble and reassemble the different parts of the motor.
Students of TJC West Automotive Program use real car parts and tools like an engine test stand in lab, after their lecture, to test their skills. For example, students will run an engine on an enginge test stand and watch the engine to see if it is safe to put back in the vehicle.
The TJC West automotive program students work on the different vehicles TJC provides them. According to Bryan Baker, Department chair over the welding and automotive programs at TJC West, two students are assigned per vehicle to work on what they learned in class.
Previous article
Top 5 Holiday attractions to visit around East Texas
Next article
ANNUAL TJC SCHOLARSHIP LUNCHEON
Savanna Benner

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
Student media since 1927. Contact us at 903-510-2299. Follow us on social media.
Contact us: news@thedrumbeat.com
Facebook Instagram Youtube
© 2022 The DrumBeat Student Media