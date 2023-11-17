HomeStudent LifeTJC West Automotive Program Student Life TJC West Automotive Program By Savanna Benner November 17, 2023 0 141 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp David Briscoe’s, dual credit coordinator and professor of the automotive program, is teaching his students the different parts of the motor and how to build and rebuild specific parts of the motor in vehicles at TJC West. Briscoe’s students are learning to lap valves and valve seats to prepare to install them into the vehicle. Briscoe is teaching his students at TJC West how to take apart, look at and rebuild motors of different vehicles. Briscoe is showing students the different parts of the motor they are working on and how to assemble and reassemble the different parts of the motor. Students of TJC West Automotive Program use real car parts and tools like an engine test stand in lab, after their lecture, to test their skills. For example, students will run an engine on an enginge test stand and watch the engine to see if it is safe to put back in the vehicle. The TJC West automotive program students work on the different vehicles TJC provides them. According to Bryan Baker, Department chair over the welding and automotive programs at TJC West, two students are assigned per vehicle to work on what they learned in class. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleTop 5 Holiday attractions to visit around East TexasNext articleANNUAL TJC SCHOLARSHIP LUNCHEON Savanna Benner RELATED ARTICLES Student Life Three affordable gift giving ideas for this holiday season Marissa Krnavek - November 17, 2023 Student Life New traditions Krilon Marsh - October 18, 2023 Student Life FITNESS AND FRIENDS Krilon Marsh - October 9, 2023 Most Popular STUDENT STARTER KIT November 17, 2023 THE MOTHER OF THE RENAISSANCE: Beyoncé’s Global Impact November 17, 2023 ANNUAL TJC SCHOLARSHIP LUNCHEON November 17, 2023 Top 5 Holiday attractions to visit around East Texas November 17, 2023 Load more