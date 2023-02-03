Tyler, TJC events offer a chance to fall in love again this Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air in Tyler, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Planning a romantic night out can be stressful on a budget, but not every Valentine’s Day requires a five-star restaurant to show your partner you love them. In fact, there are plenty of cheap, and sometimes free, events and restaurants in Tyler that can give any couple a magical night out.

Graphic courtesy of TJC

The TJC planetarium has announced its 12th annual “Under the Stars” event. Attendees will be served dinner as they watch a planetarium show specially designed each year by the Earth and Science Science Center.

Dr. Beau Hartweg, TJC science center director, said, “this year’s dome show will feature love stories about the constellations and the mythology behind them.”

Dinner will be served by TJC culinary arts students and will include alcoholic beverages. This event is specifically designed for couples, and tickets can only be bought in pairs. “Love under the stars” is limited to couples 21 and older.

“This is a very popular event that sells out each year, so we recommend getting those tickets soon,” Hartweg said.

Tickets are $95 per couple and can be purchased at sciencecenter.tjc.edu.

Graphic courtesy of Pinot’s Palette

Tyler has several activities, enough that any couple can find something to pique their interest. Pinot’s Palette is hosting a “Rustic Valentine” painting night. This event is a time to “celebrate a day of love” and paint a personal piece of artwork just for your valentine, according to Pinot’s Palette’s website. Tickets range from $37-$47 and are BYOB. Tickets and more information can be found at pinotspalette.com.

For those looking for a more traditional Valentine’s night out, a cozy restaurant is one way to go. There are a few locally-owned resteraunts in the area that offer some romantic ambiance, but won’t break the bank.

Courtesy of Posados Cafe

Courtesy of 1838 Texas Kitchen

Posados Café is a Tex-Mex place with a variety of options. They also offer drink and food specials frequently, according to their website. Posados Café is within walking distance of TJC.

1836 Texas Kitchen is a Latin-focused, Texas-inspired restaurant. Their menu includes enchiladas, gumbos, Latin street sandwiches and “dishes from different regions of the state,” according to their website. 1836 Texas Kitchen can be found at 2647 Crow Rd. in downtown Tyler.

A more classic choice of dining would be Italian cuisine. One Italian option in Tyler is Little Italy. This small family-owned restaurant offers a traditional taste of Italy and a nice ambiance for a romantic night out. Little Italy is a 10-minute drive from TJC on South Broadway Avenue.

Map courtesy of Visit Tyler

Sometimes a romantic night out means a night spent with your partner, just the two of you. If you’re looking to get away from everything, look no further than Lake Tyler. Lake Tyler offers 2,224 acres of water to overlook. Taking the 20-minute drive from TJC campus will be well worth it, especially if you surprise your partner with a picnic by the lake. Walmart offers pre-packaged sandwiches for $3 and wraps for $5.50. Add in a pack of your favorite soda for around $4, and you have a romantic date night for under $20. You can also save money by making your own sandwiches and bringing a blanket from home.

For more information about Lake Tyler, visit lake-tyler.com.