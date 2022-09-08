Vaughn Library Tutoring Center relocates floors for increased student access

The Vaughn Library has seen a recent update over the summer with the move of the Tutoring Center from the second floor to the ground floor. The space it used to occupy will expand the study area on the second floor and allow for more students to work on the second floor.



“We wanted to make it more open and more inviting and more accessible to more students,” Learning Support Specialist Tiffany Thompson said.

The Tutoring Center has relocated to the first floor after summer construction. The library hopes that by moving the center, more students can use the resources available to study.



With greater accessibility and visibility to tutoring services, the idea behind the move was for more students to see and utilize the service.



“I think a lot of people don’t go upstairs, so they hadn’t seen it before it was moved downstairs,” Student Tutor Anna Bragg said. “I think it gets a lot more traffic being downstairs.”



The tutoring center also features a writing lab where students can work on papers with the staff at the tutoring center.



“We offer writing help, so any paper that you have for any subject we can help with any stage of that process,” Thompson said. “We also offer learning support for help getting through those difficult assignments and how to study for tests.”



Students looking for help with their studies are encouraged to take advantage of the tutoring center’s free services. It offers assistance in a variety of courses and aims to equip students with the skills they need to become a self-learner in the future.



“We have tutors that are students just like you to help out with classes that they’ve taken that they’ve made an A in,” Thompson said.



Students can become a tutor given they meet the requirements and apply. Accepted students will be trained for their position and paid for their time dedicated to the service.



“Being a tutor for me is really important,” Bragg said. “To help students really utilize the stuff at the college, tutoring is free so it’s a great source for them, and it’s also a great way to not only just teach them the stuff but help them do it themselves.”



Students looking to become a tutor or schedule a session can do so at TJC.edu or by visiting the Tutoring Center during operating hours on Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday,10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday.