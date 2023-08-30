HomeStudent LifeYa-A-Te Moments Student Life Ya-A-Te Moments By Liza Inion August 30, 2023 0 67 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Annual leadership retreat brings students together Photo by Liza Inion Students act out a skit from “The Little Mermaid.” Other skits followed. Photo by Liza Inion Ya-A-Te is a retreat for freshman and sophomore students. Ya-A-Te means “welcome” in Apache. Photo by Liza Inion The Fullers perform in front of Apaches at Ya-A-Te. Activities included skits, dances, and raps. Photo by Liza Inion Students dance at a silent disco party. Other events included pool parties. Photo by Liza Inion Students Jatorra Taylor and Kaori Edmondmonson participate in Ya-A-Te. The retreat is held at Sky Ranch. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleWest Campus grows business opportunities with new schoolNext articleCount on the discounts Liza Inion RELATED ARTICLES Student Life First Impressions or Not Impressed? Garrison Nichols - September 9, 2023 Student Life Count on the discounts Krilon Marsh - September 7, 2023 Student Life TJC holds Leadership Banquet Barbara Martin Moro - April 27, 2023 Most Popular Title IX staff members offer support to students affected by sexual misconduct September 9, 2023 Students urged to sign up for emergency alerts September 9, 2023 First Impressions or Not Impressed? September 9, 2023 Column: I Don’t Wear Pants; I’m Pentecostal September 9, 2023 Load more