HomeStudent LifeYa-A-Te Moments
Student Life

Ya-A-Te Moments

By Liza Inion
0
67

Annual leadership retreat brings students together 

Photo by Liza Inion Students act out a skit from “The Little Mermaid.” Other skits followed.
Photo by Liza Inion Ya-A-Te is a retreat for freshman and sophomore students. Ya-A-Te means “welcome” in Apache.
Photo by Liza Inion The Fullers perform in front of Apaches at Ya-A-Te. Activities included skits, dances, and raps.
Photo by Liza Inion Students dance at a silent disco party. Other events included pool parties.
Photo by Liza Inion Students Jatorra Taylor and Kaori Edmondmonson participate in Ya-A-Te. The retreat is held at Sky Ranch.
Previous article
West Campus grows business opportunities with new school
Next article
Count on the discounts
Liza Inion

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
Student media since 1927. Contact us at 903-510-2299. Follow us on social media.
Contact us: news@thedrumbeat.com
Facebook Instagram Youtube
© 2022 The DrumBeat Student Media