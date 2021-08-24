With the fall semester beginning and the Delta Variant on the rise in Smith County, TJC has released an updated list of requirements/expectations for the fall semester.

Masks

Photo by Chris Swann

TJC does not require face masks on campus. However, according to TJC.edu, “All students, employees and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear a face-covering.”

On July 29 Gov. Greg Abbott issued Executive Order No. GA-38 stating, “No governmental entity, including a county, city, school district, and public health authority, and no governmental official may require any person to wear a face covering or to mandate that another person wear a face covering.”

Like many other schools, TJC has decided to follow Abbott’s executive order by not requiring the use of facial coverings. Comparatively, other East Texas schools not requiring face coverings include, UT Tyler, Trinity Valley Community College and Kilgore College.

2. COVID Vaccination

TJC will not require students to receive the COVID Vaccination or show proof of COVID vaccination. “Proof of (COVID) vaccination is not required, which is in line with the governor’s orders,” Dr. Deana Sheppard, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs said.

According to Usafacts.org, As of Aug 19, 55.26% of Smith County’s total population has received one dose of the COVID vaccine. 45.71% of Smith County’s total population is fully vaccinated.

To find a list of vaccination locations visit vaccines.gov.

For more information regarding COVID-19 updates, visit tjc.edu/coronavirus.

3. Social Gatherings

For many students, gatherings at TJC is an important factor in their college experience. The fall 2021 TJC policy states all spaces not being used for instructional purposes are limited to a 75% capacity. However, there will not be any restrictions for outdoor events. In correlation to students remaining socially distanced, Sheppard discussed why physical distancing remains important. “Physical distancing is encouraged to help reduce the risk of spreading contagious diseases,” Sheppard said.

4. Class sizes

Since the 2020 fall semester, the amount of students permitted in an instructional space for this fall has increased. Sheppard said, “Instructional spaces have increased to higher density since last academic year, but physical distancing is advocated where possible.”

In the fall 2020 semester, classes had been specifically arranged to maintain the six-foot separation among students and professors. According to an article written by TJC.edu at that time, “classrooms, student services and campus dining operations and formats have been adjusted for physical distancing.”