Recreational sports are back in full swing for the fall semester. After a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, rec sports are once again offering a way for the student body to make connections with others through the art of sport

Photo by Chris Swann

“Rec sports help with mental health through social interaction and support physical health and wellness,” said Derek Talcott, coordinator of TJC recreational sports and summer camps. “The activities are designed to support a holistic TJC experience. If a student is struggling to connect socially, rec sports are a quick win in meeting new people.”

Sports like flag football, kickball, volleyball, and the new addition of virtual reality games are among the many activities the organization offers.

“We have recently added virtual reality gaming systems, which are definitely outside-the-box activities,” Talcott said. “We are currently in the process of getting the word out and having students try the systems out. So far, we are getting great, positive feedback and students are enjoying them.”

Students who participated so far had positive experiences and use rec sports to escape from the stresses of college.

“It’s fun and exciting to share the love of the game with other students,” said sophomore Kameron Bryant. “It’s also competitive and gives me a chance to improve my skills.”

Sophomore Alyssa Richey, who is aiming to start a kickball team this October, sees rec sports as a way to give her mind a break and avoid burnout.

“I think others should participate in rec sports because it’s a great opportunity to enjoy yourself outside of class and gain lasting friendships,” Richey said.

Measures are also being taken to help keep students and staff safe from COVID-19 by including hand sanitizers at check-in stations, limiting shared equipment, and increasing the frequency of cleaning.

Students who are interested in joining need to sign up through IMLeagues to join a league. There will be two weeks provided for students and staff to register. Sports are played Monday through Friday, though times may vary depending on the sport.

For more information, including game times and schedules, visit the Rec Sports and Intramurals page on TJC’s website at tjc.edu/intramural.