Giving students advice on making acquaintances in college

Congratulations! You’ve officially graduated from high school and are about to embark on your new journey in college. Although you’ve put in the effort to build your friend group you all have split into different paths. You’re eager to find new friends but you don’t know where to start. Here is a list of five methods to making acquaintances in college.

1. Join an Organization

TJC has more than 50 student clubs that cater to different interests and hobbies. Getting involved with extracurriculars would help one connect with other students who share similar interests.

UT Tyler student Precious Henry said, “Getting involved alone has helped me connect with people I never thought I would. It’s just an easy way to get to know people.”

Photo Courtesy of unsplash.com According to cmu.edu, studying with others is one of the most effective ways to learn concepts.

2. Form a Study Group

Studying in general is great for academic success, however, studying doesn’t always have to be done alone. Places on campus such as the library, the second floor of the Rogers Student Center or even at a coffee shop are great options to study with a partner or group. This helps you feel less alone in your studies, and if you need help on an assignment, you won’t be alone.

3. Get Someone’s Social Media Handle

In today’s world, social media is a huge part of society. Access to others is made easier with social media, making networking almost effortless. Chatting with other students in class could lead to the exchange of social media information and maybe even new friendships.

4. Get to Know the People in your Dorm

When living on campus at first, it may be awkward when living around other students who are not familiar. To break the tension, try to get to know the people who live in the same building. They may be feeling the same emotions as you. Knowing that someone else can relate to your experience and be comforting.

5. Be Yourself

Embracing who you are alone will attract people who admire your personality. Don’t be afraid to make conversation with your classmates and attend campus events with others. You may just find your lifelong friends.

Alumnus Londairion Calloway said, “It’s all about small talk. Just saying ‘Hi’ when you walk past them or asking them what they thought about last night’s homework is all it takes.”