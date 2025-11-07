TJC's Independent Student Media Since 1927

'Moore' than Meets the Eye: A Q&A with Jaclyn Moore
Photos taken by Hanon Kobayashi. Sherry Towns at her desk.
TJC sophomore soccer player Anna Powell from Fremantle, Australia, powers through her final round on the pitch before graduating this semester.
Behind the Success
Ahlem Ammar from Wolfsburg, Germany, is the midfielder at TJC's women soccer team.
Building community through fitness: the role of the Apache Recreation Center
Talk to the hand: A Q&amp;A with an ASL major
Throughout campus 50 new trees were planted with the help of organizations, facilities and student volunteers.
Updates at the Vaughn Library and Learning Commons
Photos by Victoria Olivares
Photo taken by MacKenzie Allen. Photo directed by Imogen Brown. A woman peers into the eyes of the viewer, daring to defy the veil and choose herself. Photo taken October 17, 2025
Photo taken by Imogen Brown. A person shown being silenced by the divide in free speech. Photo taken on October 17, 2025.
Debate like a woman — unapologetically.
Does My Identity Offend You? - Say My Name
Photo illustration by Imogen Brown.
Jewel McCullough from Jacksonville, TX is a freshmen part of the TJC's Women Soccer team bringing her energetic, outgoing and peaceful personility as she defines herself.
TJC sophomore soccer player Anna Powell from Fremantle, Australia, powers through her final round on the pitch before graduating this semester.
Ahlem Ammar from Wolfsburg, Germany, is the midfielder at TJC's women soccer team.
Gabi Saboia born in João Pessoa, Brazil, and raised in Lindale, is a sophomore who plays outside back, right winger, and center back at TJC's Women Soccer team.
Monica Bottley, the starting point guard on TJC’s women’s basketball team, was born in Silsbee, Texas.
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-26-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-12-2025
The Apache Belles captivate the audience with their final performance, "Note to Self: Love the Line, Live the Dance," during their Spring Show at TJC. The dynamic choreography was created by Ruth Flynn and Christy Evans.
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Puzzle Solutions April 25
Haleigh Trilops, Journalist
November 7, 2025
Jaclyn Moore is a first-year student at Tyler Junior College and an Apache Bell. She was asked her a few brief questions about becoming and being a Belle as well as what it is like to be a student athlete at TJC and some of her future plans. 

Q: Are you involved in any sport at TJC, if yes, what sport? 

A: I am involved in a sport; I am involved in the Apache Belles. 

 

Q: When did you try out to be a Belle?  

A: I tried out in the May tryout and the June tryout, the May tryout I didn’t make it, then they invited me back to go back in June and tryout, so I tried out both tryouts. 

  

Q: What’s your favorite part of being a Belle so far? 

A: I would say my favorite part is the sisterhood and how everybody really gets along and like my directors you can tell that they really have a passion for this team and everybody else has a passion for this team so it’s awesome. 

 

Q: What’s it like to be a full-time student and an athlete?  

A: It’s pretty hard to balance because I have to take all my classes on Monday and Wednesday to have pretty much my whole day free on Tuesday and Thursday since we have morning and afternoon practice. 

 

Q: What characteristics do you think someone should possess to be a successful Belle? 

A: I think poise, patience, professionalism, and being able to speak in public and have a good conversation 

 

Q: How many hours a week do you commit toward Belles? 

A: I think calculated just Monday through Fridays is about 14 and a half hours so it’s a lot. 

 

Q: Do you have any other campus involvement and/or do you have teammates that do? Is it possible to be involved elsewhere on campus? 

A: I personally don’t but I know that there are some other girls who do ASL club or another club. 

 

Q: What’s something you wish you knew before becoming a student athlete at TJC? 

A: How much time and energy it can take from you from how to manage that and not be burnt out. 

 

Q: What’s the hardest part about being a student athlete? 

A: I guess just not really getting much sleep it’s kind of hard, I wake up at 6:45 AM and go to bed around like 11 or 12 so it’s kind of hard. 

 

 

Q: How do you stay motivated during those long hard practices and long weeks? 

A: I just know that it’s a privilege to be a Belle so that’s what keeps me motivated  

 

Q: What’s been your most memorable experience so far? 

A: The first game. We’ve only had one game but it’s just like going out for pre-game it was so “Wow this is crazy”  

 

Q: Did we win? 

A: We did win! 

 

Q: Do you see yourself continuing to dance and perform after Belles? 

A: I do see myself doing that. 

 

Q: Where would you end up spending your time dancing elsewhere? 

A: I’ve been looking at Allen Ice Angels or maybe Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, something professional. 

 

Q: Who sparked this passion for dance, a teacher, a friend?  

A: I would say my first dance class I ever took at my high school. I really enjoyed it and so I tried out for the Drill Team, and I made it and I just kind of loved it from there. 

 

Q: What is the best advice you could give someone who wants to try out to be a Belle? 

A: I would say, just enjoy it and make sure that you’re auditioning for the right reasons because they’ll definitely know. Everyone has such a passion for this team and it’s such a great place to be. 

