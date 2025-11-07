‘Moore’ than Meets the Eye: A Q&A with Jaclyn Moore

Jaclyn Moore is a first-year student at Tyler Junior College and an Apache Bell. She was asked her a few brief questions about becoming and being a Belle as well as what it is like to be a student athlete at TJC and some of her future plans.
Q: Are you involved in any sport at TJC, if yes, what sport?
A: I am involved in a sport; I am involved in the Apache Belles.
Q: When did you try out to be a Belle?
A: I tried out in the May tryout and the June tryout, the May tryout I didn’t make it, then they invited me back to go back in June and tryout, so I tried out both tryouts.
Q: What’s your favorite part of being a Belle so far?
A: I would say my favorite part is the sisterhood and how everybody really gets along and like my directors you can tell that they really have a passion for this team and everybody else has a passion for this team so it’s awesome.
Q: What’s it like to be a full-time student and an athlete?
A: It’s pretty hard to balance because I have to take all my classes on Monday and Wednesday to have pretty much my whole day free on Tuesday and Thursday since we have morning and afternoon practice.
Q: What characteristics do you think someone should possess to be a successful Belle?
A: I think poise, patience, professionalism, and being able to speak in public and have a good conversation
Q: How many hours a week do you commit toward Belles?
A: I think calculated just Monday through Fridays is about 14 and a half hours so it’s a lot.
Q: Do you have any other campus involvement and/or do you have teammates that do? Is it possible to be involved elsewhere on campus?
A: I personally don’t but I know that there are some other girls who do ASL club or another club.
Q: What’s something you wish you knew before becoming a student athlete at TJC?
A: How much time and energy it can take from you from how to manage that and not be burnt out.
Q: What’s the hardest part about being a student athlete?
A: I guess just not really getting much sleep it’s kind of hard, I wake up at 6:45 AM and go to bed around like 11 or 12 so it’s kind of hard.
Q: How do you stay motivated during those long hard practices and long weeks?
A: I just know that it’s a privilege to be a Belle so that’s what keeps me motivated
Q: What’s been your most memorable experience so far?
A: The first game. We’ve only had one game but it’s just like going out for pre-game it was so “Wow this is crazy”
Q: Did we win?
A: We did win!
Q: Do you see yourself continuing to dance and perform after Belles?
A: I do see myself doing that.
Q: Where would you end up spending your time dancing elsewhere?
A: I’ve been looking at Allen Ice Angels or maybe Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, something professional.
Q: Who sparked this passion for dance, a teacher, a friend?
A: I would say my first dance class I ever took at my high school. I really enjoyed it and so I tried out for the Drill Team, and I made it and I just kind of loved it from there.
Q: What is the best advice you could give someone who wants to try out to be a Belle?
A: I would say, just enjoy it and make sure that you’re auditioning for the right reasons because they’ll definitely know. Everyone has such a passion for this team and it’s such a great place to be.