‘Moore’ than Meets the Eye: A Q&A with Jaclyn Moore

Jaclyn Moore is a first-year student at Tyler Junior College and an Apache Bell. She was asked her a few brief questions about becoming and being a Belle as well as what it is like to be a student athlete at TJC and some of her future plans.

Q: Are you involved in any sport at TJC, if yes, what sport?

A: I am involved in a sport; I am involved in the Apache Belles.

Story continues below advertisement

Q: When did you try out to be a Belle?

A: I tried out in the May tryout and the June tryout, the May tryout I didn’t make it, then they invited me back to go back in June and tryout, so I tried out both tryouts.

Q: What’s your favorite part of being a Belle so far?

A: I would say my favorite part is the sisterhood and how everybody really gets along and like my directors you can tell that they really have a passion for this team and everybody else has a passion for this team so it’s awesome.

Q: What’s it like to be a full-time student and an athlete?

A: It’s pretty hard to balance because I have to take all my classes on Monday and Wednesday to have pretty much my whole day free on Tuesday and Thursday since we have morning and afternoon practice.

Q: What characteristics do you think someone should possess to be a successful Belle?

A: I think poise, patience, professionalism, and being able to speak in public and have a good conversation

Q: How many hours a week do you commit toward Belles?

A: I think calculated just Monday through Fridays is about 14 and a half hours so it’s a lot.

Q: Do you have any other campus involvement and/or do you have teammates that do? Is it possible to be involved elsewhere on campus?

A: I personally don’t but I know that there are some other girls who do ASL club or another club.

Q: What’s something you wish you knew before becoming a student athlete at TJC?

A: How much time and energy it can take from you from how to manage that and not be burnt out.

Q: What’s the hardest part about being a student athlete?

A: I guess just not really getting much sleep it’s kind of hard, I wake up at 6:45 AM and go to bed around like 11 or 12 so it’s kind of hard.

Q: How do you stay motivated during those long hard practices and long weeks?

A: I just know that it’s a privilege to be a Belle so that’s what keeps me motivated

Q: What’s been your most memorable experience so far?

A: The first game. We’ve only had one game but it’s just like going out for pre-game it was so “Wow this is crazy”

Q: Did we win?

A: We did win!

Q: Do you see yourself continuing to dance and perform after Belles?

A: I do see myself doing that.

Q: Where would you end up spending your time dancing elsewhere?

A: I’ve been looking at Allen Ice Angels or maybe Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, something professional.

Q: Who sparked this passion for dance, a teacher, a friend?

A: I would say my first dance class I ever took at my high school. I really enjoyed it and so I tried out for the Drill Team, and I made it and I just kind of loved it from there.

Q: What is the best advice you could give someone who wants to try out to be a Belle?

A: I would say, just enjoy it and make sure that you’re auditioning for the right reasons because they’ll definitely know. Everyone has such a passion for this team and it’s such a great place to be.