TJC students engaging in open discussion between classes at TJC's TPUSA table. TPUSA offered interest forms, memorabilia, and pocket-sized United States constitutions.
TJC’s TPUSA
The referee stops the Apache vs A&M game. One of the Apache Football players takes down the rival A&M opponent. Photo by Sarah Passafaro
TJC Apache Football Vs. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College September 27
Goalie, Joe Pollard (1), returns the ball to the field after an attempted goal in the second half of the game.
Domination Continues: Men’s Soccer stays undefeated with win over Angelina College
Anna Powell (10) works the ball past her opponent. Photo by Ian Frye
Hard fought battle comes up short: Women’s soccer team takes first loss
Building community through fitness: the role of the Apache Recreation Center
Talk to the hand: A Q&amp;A with an ASL major
Throughout campus 50 new trees were planted with the help of organizations, facilities and student volunteers.
TJC community comes together to plant trees around campus
Updates at the Vaughn Library and Learning Commons
Photos by Victoria Olivares
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Debate like a woman — unapologetically.
Does My Identity Offend You? - Say My Name
Photo illustration by Imogen Brown.
Does My Identity Offend You? – An American Masterpiece: Carved from Resistance
Soy hija de inmigrantes
Un segundo idioma, otra vida: Mi Historia
Alumni Association recognizes 10 graduates at Circle of Honor Banquet
South African Native Tristan Silence Quietly Making an Impact at TJC
Photo by Mojo Munsinger.
TJC overpowers Joliet in 14-5 victory with offensive explosion
The power of discipline: How Apache athletes push through challenges to succeed
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-26-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-12-2025
The Apache Belles captivate the audience with their final performance, "Note to Self: Love the Line, Live the Dance," during their Spring Show at TJC. The dynamic choreography was created by Ruth Flynn and Christy Evans.
‘Note to Self’: The Apache Belles’ Spring Show
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Puzzle Solutions April 25
Alumni Association recognizes 10 graduates at Circle of Honor Banquet

Bliss Joseph, Multimedia Journalist
October 3, 2025
The TJC banquet was held in the Wagstaff gym on Sept 27. Different sports graduates were honored for stand out accomplishments.

The TJC Alumni Association hosted an event that occurs yearly to honor 10 different outstanding sports graduates, on Sept. 27 in the Wagstaff Gym.

The event is a way of celebrating those achievements in sports and donors who have impacted athletics programs at TJC during their time at TJC or after they graduated. 

President Juan Mejia explains the significance of the event. 

 “If you forget the history, sometimes you’re doomed to repeat it, but our history is beautiful,” Mejia said. 

TJC is a year away from its 100th anniversary. Mejia details what legacy means to both current and incoming TJC students. He also emphasizes honoring the impact of those who graduated from the school.

“As we honor our heroes, then those that are current students at the college right now will know that we will not forget them, that they will have a role, and they’ll be able to come back and be celebrated by the same institution that they trusted for their education,” Mejia said.

The 2025 inductees honored were:

  • Marvin Allen, Football, 1984-1985
  • David Benoit, Men’s Basketball, 1986-1988
  • Amila Fetahagic, Women’s Tennis, 1986-1987
  • Kim Foreman, Benefactor, 1995-2020
  • Michael Johnson, Football, 2003-2005
  • Jesus Ledesma, Men’s Soccer, 1995-1997
  • AJ Porfirio, Baseball, 1998-2000
  • Betty Summers, Women’s Tennis, 1983-1985
  • Michel Tremblay, Men’s Tennis, 1988-1990
  • Brad Weesner, Men’s Golf, 1994-1996

Jesus Ledesma, who played soccer from1995 to 1997, was one of the honorees.

“I only played for one college, TJC.  This school gave me recognition of something very important that I never expected. There’s so many things to be, you know, blessed, but the opportunity they gave me, so I’m very thankful for that.”

 

