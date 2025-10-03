Alumni Association recognizes 10 graduates at Circle of Honor Banquet

The TJC Alumni Association hosted an event that occurs yearly to honor 10 different outstanding sports graduates, on Sept. 27 in the Wagstaff Gym.

The event is a way of celebrating those achievements in sports and donors who have impacted athletics programs at TJC during their time at TJC or after they graduated.

President Juan Mejia explains the significance of the event.

“If you forget the history, sometimes you’re doomed to repeat it, but our history is beautiful,” Mejia said.

Story continues below advertisement

TJC is a year away from its 100th anniversary. Mejia details what legacy means to both current and incoming TJC students. He also emphasizes honoring the impact of those who graduated from the school.

“As we honor our heroes, then those that are current students at the college right now will know that we will not forget them, that they will have a role, and they’ll be able to come back and be celebrated by the same institution that they trusted for their education,” Mejia said.

The 2025 inductees honored were:

Marvin Allen, Football, 1984-1985 Marvin Allen, Football, 1984-1985

David Benoit, Men’s Basketball, 1986-1988

Amila Fetahagic, Women’s Tennis, 1986-1987

Kim Foreman, Benefactor, 1995-2020

Michael Johnson, Football, 2003-2005

Jesus Ledesma, Men’s Soccer, 1995-1997

AJ Porfirio, Baseball, 1998-2000

Betty Summers, Women’s Tennis, 1983-1985

Michel Tremblay, Men’s Tennis, 1988-1990

Brad Weesner, Men’s Golf, 1994-1996

Jesus Ledesma, who played soccer from1995 to 1997, was one of the honorees.

“I only played for one college, TJC. This school gave me recognition of something very important that I never expected. There’s so many things to be, you know, blessed, but the opportunity they gave me, so I’m very thankful for that.”