Talking With the 'WG': A Q&A with Denise Weatherly-Green
Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center
Homecoming Week
TJC students engaging in open discussion between classes at TJC's TPUSA table. TPUSA offered interest forms, memorabilia, and pocket-sized United States constitutions.
TJC’s TPUSA
TJC Apache Football Vs. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College September 27
Building community through fitness: the role of the Apache Recreation Center
Talk to the hand: A Q&amp;A with an ASL major
Throughout campus 50 new trees were planted with the help of organizations, facilities and student volunteers.
TJC community comes together to plant trees around campus
Updates at the Vaughn Library and Learning Commons
Photos by Victoria Olivares
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Debate like a woman — unapologetically.
Does My Identity Offend You? - Say My Name
Photo illustration by Imogen Brown.
Does My Identity Offend You? – An American Masterpiece: Carved from Resistance
Soy hija de inmigrantes
Un segundo idioma, otra vida: Mi Historia
Alumni Association recognizes 10 graduates at Circle of Honor Banquet
South African Native Tristan Silence Quietly Making an Impact at TJC
Photo by Mojo Munsinger.
TJC overpowers Joliet in 14-5 victory with offensive explosion
The power of discipline: How Apache athletes push through challenges to succeed
The power of discipline: How Apache athletes push through challenges to succeed
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-26-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-12-2025
The Apache Belles captivate the audience with their final performance, "Note to Self: Love the Line, Live the Dance," during their Spring Show at TJC. The dynamic choreography was created by Ruth Flynn and Christy Evans.
‘Note to Self’: The Apache Belles’ Spring Show
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Puzzle Solutions April 25
Homecoming Week

Campaigns, Capers, and Crowns: Students Take Center Stage
Christopher Coyle, Multimedia Journalist
October 7, 2025
Tjc Apache Band drumline sets up for the homecoming kick off at the Rogers Student Center on Oct. 6. The Drumbeat Ceremony was held between classes so students could take part in the activity.

 

 Tyler Junior College launched its 2025 Homecoming Week with a high-energy kickoff ceremony Monday afternoon outside the Rogers Student Center, marking the beginning of a campuswide celebration steeped in tradition and student pride.

The event featured performances by the TJC drumline and cheer team, drawing a crowd of students, faculty, and alumni. At the center of the ceremony was the iconic Homecoming Drum, a long-standing tradition where students take turns beating the drum continuously from Monday through Saturday to symbolize unity and school spirit.

The Drumbeat Kickoff Homecoming Drum (Ian Frye)

All Homecoming Court nominees were introduced during the Drumbeat Ceremony, with additional recognition planned throughout the week’s events. Campaigning began immediately after, with candidates and supporters setting up tents and displays to engage with voters between Jenkins and Potter Hall.

Ariana Flores (Associate of Science) pies Elijah Baesa (General studies) in between classes at a homecoming campaign table. Many candidates’ campaign tables had activities or giveaways for any TJC students who casted their votes.
Bliss Joseph, Homecoming Queen Candidate, stands outside her tent engaging with passing students in between classes

Homecoming week continues with events including the Campus Capers talent show on Tuesday, Oct. 7, a parade, and pep rally on Thursday, Oct. 9, and culminates in Saturday’s football game at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 against Blinn College at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Voting for Homecoming King and Queen is open through Wednesday online via OrgSync.

To vote go to Orgsync.Tjc.Edu

For more information about the Homecoming events Click here

