Tyler Junior College launched its 2025 Homecoming Week with a high-energy kickoff ceremony Monday afternoon outside the Rogers Student Center, marking the beginning of a campuswide celebration steeped in tradition and student pride.

The event featured performances by the TJC drumline and cheer team, drawing a crowd of students, faculty, and alumni. At the center of the ceremony was the iconic Homecoming Drum, a long-standing tradition where students take turns beating the drum continuously from Monday through Saturday to symbolize unity and school spirit.

All Homecoming Court nominees were introduced during the Drumbeat Ceremony, with additional recognition planned throughout the week’s events. Campaigning began immediately after, with candidates and supporters setting up tents and displays to engage with voters between Jenkins and Potter Hall.

Homecoming week continues with events including the Campus Capers talent show on Tuesday, Oct. 7, a parade, and pep rally on Thursday, Oct. 9, and culminates in Saturday’s football game at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 against Blinn College at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Voting for Homecoming King and Queen is open through Wednesday online via OrgSync.

To vote go to Orgsync.Tjc.Edu

For more information about the Homecoming events Click here