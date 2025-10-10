TJC's Independent Student Media Since 1927

The DrumBeat
Police Academy Directors office at TJC West Campus. Director Lamb and his instructors are caught here interacting and laughing. From left to right Maggie Martin (Instructor) Mark Lamb (Director) and Taylor Bogue (Instructor)
Never Stop Learning: Inside TJC’s Evolving Police Academy
Feathers up! Apache Belles!
Homecoming Parade Photos
Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center
James and the Giant Peach
Throughout campus 50 new trees were planted with the help of organizations, facilities and student volunteers.
TJC community comes together to plant trees around campus
Photos by Victoria Olivares
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Photo illustration by Imogen Brown.
Does My Identity Offend You? – An American Masterpiece: Carved from Resistance
The referee stops the Apache vs A&M game. One of the Apache Football players takes down the rival A&M opponent. Photo by Sarah Passafaro
TJC Apache Football Vs. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College September 27
Photo by Mojo Munsinger.
TJC overpowers Joliet in 14-5 victory with offensive explosion
The Apache Belles captivate the audience with their final performance, "Note to Self: Love the Line, Live the Dance," during their Spring Show at TJC. The dynamic choreography was created by Ruth Flynn and Christy Evans.
‘Note to Self’: The Apache Belles’ Spring Show
Never Stop Learning: Inside TJC’s Evolving Police Academy

Christopher Coyle, Multimedia Journalist
October 10, 2025
Christopher Coyle
Police Academy Directors office at TJC West Campus. Director Lamb and his instructors are caught here interacting and laughing. From left to right Maggie Martin (Instructor) Mark Lamb (Director) and Taylor Bogue (Instructor)

The Tyler Junior College Law Enforcement Academy is undergoing significant curriculum updates to align with evolving state and federal standards, according to Mark Lamb, the director of the Law Enforcement Academy at TJC.

Governed by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, the academy follows a structured curriculum that is regularly audited to ensure compliance with state mandates.

“We go through continuous training with them,” Lamb said. “They come and audit our curriculum to make sure that we are on par with what the state mandates us to teach.”

Recent updates include changes to the academy’s force-on-force policy and instruction on racial profiling. These adjustments reflect broader shifts in law enforcement training across Texas. Cadets are evaluated weekly through exams and scenario-based training that emphasizes de-escalation, crisis intervention and ethical decision-making.

“What we teach in the classroom, we take out into the field,” Lamb said. “They’ll apply it in scenario-based training.”

Mental health resources are also a key component of the academy’s approach. A licensed professional counselor at TJC Tracey Williams is available to cadets.

“If we ever have a cadet experiencing emotional trauma or needing counseling, we can send them to Tracey,” Lamb said.

The academy also trains cadets to recognize and manage depression, anxiety, and other mental health challenges they may encounter on the job.

To prepare cadets for emotionally charged situations such as domestic violence and suicide intervention, the academy incorporates realistic scenario training.

“We bring in actors and other police officers to act as victims or witnesses,” Lamb explained. “We put our own experiences into the training.”

Lamb offered candid advice to prospective cadets.

“Serving the community isn’t easy, and in this job, you never stop learning,” Lamb said. “You have to always continue to read and grow, understand updated case law. This isn’t a one-and-done.”

