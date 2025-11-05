TJC’s Got Talent!

A dark room packed full of attentive watchers. A stage set with a microphone for the final act of the TJC Campus Capers Talent Show, Alexis Bonner. With the attention of every eye and ear, Bonner delivers her performance under the glow of the stage lights. She finishes her song and the audience cheers and applauds as she walks off stage.

Minutes later, all of the talent show performers are lined up on stage waiting to find out who is the winner of the first place $500 prize.

“I always think the worst, and I convince myself that it’s not going to happen so that I’m not disappointed,” Bonner said.

Isaac Knox and Heath McNease, the emcees announce the winners of the talent show. In third place, Chi Tau Epsilon. In second place, Anastasia Oxler, and in first place, Alexis Bonner.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was very happy and definitely surprised,” Bonner said. “It made me feel like really happy and really honored.”

Bonner plans to put the $500 prize money toward her future. She said she will divide her winnings into different investments such as her education.

“I am definitely going to invest some of it into my education account so I can further my education, so I can get to where I want to be, so I can pursue that voice and that future that I really desire,” Bonner said.

Even though Bonner originally planned another song, she went a different direction and sang “I Didn’t Plan It” from the musical “The Waitress.”

“I chose ‘I didn’t plan it’ because I had actually lost my voice twice before the performance,”

Bonner said. “I’ve never personally seen ‘The Waitress,’ but I love musical theatre music.”

Bonner comes from a family of singers and professional musicians. Her mother attended The University of North Texas for jazz and opera, and though Bonner’s grandpa did not go to school for music, he is also a singer. Bonner was taught music by her mother before she could speak.

“She said she used to sing notes to me, and I would copy them back when I was an infant,” Bonner said. “I’ve just always had that passion. I guess maybe it is something that ‘runs in my blood’ type of thing.”