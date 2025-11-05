TJC's Independent Student Media Since 1927

Photos taken by Hanon Kobayashi. Sherry Towns at her desk.
There’s No Place Like Home: The Lifelong Journey of Sherry Towns
TJC sophomore soccer player Anna Powell from Fremantle, Australia, powers through her final round on the pitch before graduating this semester.
The Heart Behind the Midfielder: Anna Powell
Behind the Success
Ahlem Ammar from Wolfsburg, Germany, is the midfielder at TJC's women soccer team.
A Winger with Big Dreams: Ahlem Ammar
Photo taken by Ian Frye October 7, 2025
TJC’s Got Talent!
Building community through fitness: the role of the Apache Recreation Center
Talk to the hand: A Q&amp;A with an ASL major
Throughout campus 50 new trees were planted with the help of organizations, facilities and student volunteers.
TJC community comes together to plant trees around campus
Updates at the Vaughn Library and Learning Commons
Photos by Victoria Olivares
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Photo taken by Imogen Brown. A person shown being silenced by the divide in free speech. Photo taken on October 17, 2025.
We Have A Problem
Debate like a woman — unapologetically.
Does My Identity Offend You? - Say My Name
Photo illustration by Imogen Brown.
Does My Identity Offend You? – An American Masterpiece: Carved from Resistance
Soy hija de inmigrantes
Jewel McCullough from Jacksonville, TX is a freshmen part of the TJC's Women Soccer team bringing her energetic, outgoing and peaceful personility as she defines herself.
Where Soccer Meets Soul: Jewel Mccullough
TJC sophomore soccer player Anna Powell from Fremantle, Australia, powers through her final round on the pitch before graduating this semester.
Ahlem Ammar from Wolfsburg, Germany, is the midfielder at TJC's women soccer team.
Gabi Saboia born in João Pessoa, Brazil, and raised in Lindale, is a sophomore who plays outside back, right winger, and center back at TJC's Women Soccer team.
Brazil to Texas: The Return of Gaby Saboia
Monica Bottley, the starting point guard on TJC’s women’s basketball team, was born in Silsbee, Texas.
Leading with Greatness: Monica Bottley
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-26-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-12-2025
The Apache Belles captivate the audience with their final performance, "Note to Self: Love the Line, Live the Dance," during their Spring Show at TJC. The dynamic choreography was created by Ruth Flynn and Christy Evans.
‘Note to Self’: The Apache Belles’ Spring Show
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Puzzle Solutions April 25
TJC’s Got Talent!

Ian Frye, Photo Editor
November 5, 2025
Ian Frye
Photo taken by Ian Frye October 7, 2025

A dark room packed full of attentive watchers. A stage set with a microphone for the final act of the TJC Campus Capers Talent Show, Alexis Bonner. With the attention of every eye and ear, Bonner delivers her performance under the glow of the stage lights. She finishes her song and the audience cheers and applauds as she walks off stage.

Minutes later, all of the talent show performers are lined up on stage waiting to find out who is the winner of the first place $500 prize. 

“I always think the worst, and I convince myself that it’s not going to happen so that I’m not disappointed,” Bonner said.

Isaac Knox and Heath McNease, the emcees announce the winners of the talent show. In third place, Chi Tau Epsilon. In second place, Anastasia Oxler, and in first place, Alexis Bonner. 

“I was very happy and definitely surprised,” Bonner said. “It made me feel like really happy and really honored.” 

Bonner plans to put the $500 prize money toward her future. She said she will divide her winnings into different investments such as her education. 

“I am definitely going to invest some of it into my education account so I can further my education, so I can get to where I want to be, so I can pursue that voice and that future that I really desire,” Bonner said.

Even though Bonner originally planned another song, she went a different direction and sang “I Didn’t Plan It” from the musical “The Waitress.”

“I chose ‘I didn’t plan it’ because I had actually lost my voice twice before the performance,”

Bonner said. “I’ve never personally seen ‘The Waitress,’ but I love musical theatre music.”

Bonner comes from a family of singers and professional musicians. Her mother attended The University of North Texas for jazz and opera, and though Bonner’s grandpa did not go to school for music, he is also a singer. Bonner was taught music by her mother before she could speak.

“She said she used to sing notes to me, and I would copy them back when I was an infant,” Bonner said. “I’ve just always had that passion. I guess maybe it is something that ‘runs in my blood’ type of thing.”

