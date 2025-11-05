TJC's Independent Student Media Since 1927

The DrumBeat
Photos taken by Hanon Kobayashi. Sherry Towns at her desk.
There’s No Place Like Home: The Lifelong Journey of Sherry Towns
TJC sophomore soccer player Anna Powell from Fremantle, Australia, powers through her final round on the pitch before graduating this semester.
The Heart Behind the Midfielder: Anna Powell
Behind the Success
Ahlem Ammar from Wolfsburg, Germany, is the midfielder at TJC's women soccer team.
A Winger with Big Dreams: Ahlem Ammar
Photo taken by Ian Frye October 7, 2025
TJC’s Got Talent!
Building community through fitness: the role of the Apache Recreation Center
Building community through fitness: the role of the Apache Recreation Center
Talk to the hand: A Q&amp;A with an ASL major
Talk to the hand: A Q&A with an ASL major
Throughout campus 50 new trees were planted with the help of organizations, facilities and student volunteers.
TJC community comes together to plant trees around campus
Updates at the Vaughn Library and Learning Commons
Updates at the Vaughn Library and Learning Commons
Photos by Victoria Olivares
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Photo taken by Imogen Brown. A person shown being silenced by the divide in free speech. Photo taken on October 17, 2025.
We Have A Problem
Debate like a woman — unapologetically.
Debate like a woman — unapologetically.
Does My Identity Offend You? - Say My Name
Does My Identity Offend You? – Say My Name
Photo illustration by Imogen Brown.
Does My Identity Offend You? – An American Masterpiece: Carved from Resistance
Soy hija de inmigrantes
Soy hija de inmigrantes
Jewel McCullough from Jacksonville, TX is a freshmen part of the TJC's Women Soccer team bringing her energetic, outgoing and peaceful personility as she defines herself.
Where Soccer Meets Soul: Jewel Mccullough
TJC sophomore soccer player Anna Powell from Fremantle, Australia, powers through her final round on the pitch before graduating this semester.
The Heart Behind the Midfielder: Anna Powell
Ahlem Ammar from Wolfsburg, Germany, is the midfielder at TJC's women soccer team.
A Winger with Big Dreams: Ahlem Ammar
Gabi Saboia born in João Pessoa, Brazil, and raised in Lindale, is a sophomore who plays outside back, right winger, and center back at TJC's Women Soccer team.
Brazil to Texas: The Return of Gaby Saboia
Monica Bottley, the starting point guard on TJC’s women’s basketball team, was born in Silsbee, Texas.
Leading with Greatness: Monica Bottley
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-26-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-26-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-12-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-12-2025
The Apache Belles captivate the audience with their final performance, "Note to Self: Love the Line, Live the Dance," during their Spring Show at TJC. The dynamic choreography was created by Ruth Flynn and Christy Evans.
‘Note to Self’: The Apache Belles’ Spring Show
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Puzzle Solutions April 25
Puzzle Solutions April 25
Behind the Success

Hanon Kobayashi and Christopher Coyle
November 5, 2025

Khalil Ewell, BSA Homecoming King 2025, and Jada Walker, BSA Homecoming Queen 2025

The Black Student Association is known for its energy and influence on campus from winning Homecoming year after year and drawing lots of students to their events. Behind the success and titles is something deeper: A family. Eldon “EJ” Hendrix, co-director for student engagement, and Khalil Ewell, BSA Homecoming King 2025, shared what makes this organization special. 

This semester, BSA kicked things off with an R&B Paint Night and their Homecoming Cookout. The cookout, known for its music, dancing and massive turnout, has become a campus tradition. It was held the first day of Homecoming week in front of the Rogers Student Center.

“It was a big social event,” Hendrix said. “We had music, games and barbecue. It was a way to get our name out there and bring people together.” The event did more than just fill plates; it filled the campus with energy. “Some people might have met their friends there,” Hendrix said.

For years, BSA has dominated the Homecoming scene and 2025 was no exception. This year’s Homecoming King, Khalil Ewell, represented the organization.

 “I was proud and happy with my team because they did a lot to help me win,” Ewell said. “It wasn’t just me, it was the community, the BSA team and my football guys who stepped in to support.”

Behind the scenes, dedication and teamwork drove the success. “It’s just the commitment of everybody inside the BSA. People took time out of their day to campaign, to keep the tables running. It was about everyone being hands-on. What stood out most during the week was the fun of campaigning the laughter, the joy and the togetherness. Everyone was comfortable and just being themselves,” Ewell said. 

This year marked a new chapter for BSA, as the organization transitioned under new advisers, Football coaches Terrance Louis and David Johnson. “It’s been a blast having them both,” Hendrix said. The new leadership has brought a renewed focus on connection, especially with student athletes. “We’re trying to get more of the sports teams involved,” Hendrix noted. Ewell said the strong leadership and dedication of the new team have brought structure, unity and positivity to the organization. For both Hendrix and Ewell, BSA has shaped their college experience in deeply personal ways. 

“BSA is more like a family,” Hendrix said. “You have people you can hang out with, study with, or just talk to. It helps you get out there instead of just going to class and back to your room.” Ewell echoed that sentiment. As both a football player and BSA member, he found balance and peace in the organization. “Football is physical and sometimes intense,” he explained. “But BSA is more peaceful, it’s another kind of family for me. It helped me get out of my comfort zone and learn how to connect with people.” Both students hope the organization continues to grow while staying true to its welcoming and family-like spirit.

“BSA will keep representing positive energy,” Hendrix said. “Even if I’m not here to see it, I’ll be hearing about it.”

Ewell shared that hope, adding, “I just want them to keep that family feeling. Togetherness and positivity. It’s something you have to experience to understand.”

As BSA continues to lead, uplift and inspire across campus, its influence represents unity, growth and belonging. A reminder that the community is built through connection and care. “BSA may not always be in the spotlight, but behind the scenes, we’re always working, planning, organizing and creating something new. So just watch out,” Hendrix said with a grin. “You never know what we’re gonna do next.”

