TJC's Independent Student Media Since 1927

The DrumBeat
Photos taken by Hanon Kobayashi. Sherry Towns at her desk.
There’s No Place Like Home: The Lifelong Journey of Sherry Towns
TJC sophomore soccer player Anna Powell from Fremantle, Australia, powers through her final round on the pitch before graduating this semester.
The Heart Behind the Midfielder: Anna Powell
Behind the Success
Ahlem Ammar from Wolfsburg, Germany, is the midfielder at TJC's women soccer team.
A Winger with Big Dreams: Ahlem Ammar
Photo taken by Ian Frye October 7, 2025
TJC’s Got Talent!
Building community through fitness: the role of the Apache Recreation Center
Building community through fitness: the role of the Apache Recreation Center
Talk to the hand: A Q&amp;A with an ASL major
Talk to the hand: A Q&A with an ASL major
Throughout campus 50 new trees were planted with the help of organizations, facilities and student volunteers.
TJC community comes together to plant trees around campus
Updates at the Vaughn Library and Learning Commons
Updates at the Vaughn Library and Learning Commons
Photos by Victoria Olivares
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Photo taken by Imogen Brown. A person shown being silenced by the divide in free speech. Photo taken on October 17, 2025.
We Have A Problem
Debate like a woman — unapologetically.
Debate like a woman — unapologetically.
Does My Identity Offend You? - Say My Name
Does My Identity Offend You? – Say My Name
Photo illustration by Imogen Brown.
Does My Identity Offend You? – An American Masterpiece: Carved from Resistance
Soy hija de inmigrantes
Soy hija de inmigrantes
Jewel McCullough from Jacksonville, TX is a freshmen part of the TJC's Women Soccer team bringing her energetic, outgoing and peaceful personility as she defines herself.
Where Soccer Meets Soul: Jewel Mccullough
TJC sophomore soccer player Anna Powell from Fremantle, Australia, powers through her final round on the pitch before graduating this semester.
The Heart Behind the Midfielder: Anna Powell
Ahlem Ammar from Wolfsburg, Germany, is the midfielder at TJC's women soccer team.
A Winger with Big Dreams: Ahlem Ammar
Gabi Saboia born in João Pessoa, Brazil, and raised in Lindale, is a sophomore who plays outside back, right winger, and center back at TJC's Women Soccer team.
Brazil to Texas: The Return of Gaby Saboia
Monica Bottley, the starting point guard on TJC’s women’s basketball team, was born in Silsbee, Texas.
Leading with Greatness: Monica Bottley
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-26-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-26-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-12-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-12-2025
The Apache Belles captivate the audience with their final performance, "Note to Self: Love the Line, Live the Dance," during their Spring Show at TJC. The dynamic choreography was created by Ruth Flynn and Christy Evans.
‘Note to Self’: The Apache Belles’ Spring Show
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Puzzle Solutions April 25
Puzzle Solutions April 25
TJC's Independent Student Media Since 1927

The DrumBeat
TJC's Independent Student Media Since 1927

The DrumBeat
Categories:

There’s No Place Like Home: The Lifelong Journey of Sherry Towns

Hanon Kobayashi, Feature Editor November 5, 2025
Hanon Kobayashi
Photos taken by Hanon Kobayashi. Sherry Towns at her desk.

At the Tutoring Center in TJC’s Vaughn library, Sherry Towns greets every student with a smile, one shaped by decades of connection with the campus she calls a home away from home.

“I actually started here as a student,” Towns said with a laugh. “I was a freshman in 1979. I married and moved away for 25 years, then came back to Tyler when I was 45. And I’ve been here ever since.”

After returning in 2006, Towns began working in the Nursing and Health Sciences Center, later transferring to developmental education, and eventually settling into the Tutoring Center, where she’s been since 2013. Her current title might read Front Desk Assistant, but that barely captures what she does.

“There are a lot of things going on this semester. Not only tutoring, but all the labs are now centered in the library. That’s really exciting,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement
Photo Courtesy of Sherry Towns. Sherry Towns walks on TJC campus in 1979 as a student.

From Drama to Art

When she was a student, Towns majored in drama. But years later, she discovered a lifelong passion for art after returning to campus as an employee.

“Faculty and staff can take two free classes a semester,” she explained. “So, I signed up for art, and I just fell in love with it.”

Since then, she’s painted murals, window art and glass paintings in the library. One of her most visible contributions is the window project in the Tutoring Center, a colorful series of panels, each representing a decade of TJC history.

“I was looking around one day and realized we had just enough windows for every decade,” she recalled. “So, I thought, let’s create the walls of the story of our college.”

With the help of the campus archives, she filled the windows with photos and moments from 1926 to today.

“It started as a Homecoming decoration,” she said, “But I hope we can keep it up until TJC’s 100th birthday.”

Creativity, Chaos, and C.R.A.P.

Towns explained her process of creating her artwork. “My art philosophy is actually an acronym: C.R.A.P. Creativity Requires A Pile!” She explains that she needs to be surrounded by ideas, objects and a little bit of chaos to spark inspiration.

Her creativity doesn’t stop at painting. She writes songs, practices printmaking and constantly finds new ways to express herself. 

“TJC is such a great place for that. There are so many opportunities for students, faculty and staff to be creative,” she said.

Many of her works are inspired by personal moments, like a painting of her pug sitting in a suitcase, captured mid-adventure. 

“It’s those little snapshots of life that spark ideas,” she said.

 A Campus and Community in Motion

For Towns, TJC isn’t just where she works. It’s where her story keeps unfolding. She has witnessed the campus grow, not only in buildings and programs but also in diversity.

“When I first started, it seemed like we mostly had German students for tennis and golf,” she recalled. “Now we have students from so many countries, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and even  international tutors. It’s like you stay in Texas, but you get to see the world. The world comes to you.”

Yet some things haven’t changed: the welcoming spirit of TJC. Towns recalled how students once viewed tutoring as a “dirty little secret,” afraid to ask for help. Now, it’s seen as a mark of initiative.

 “We always tell students, come early, come often,” she said. “You might just need someone to confirm you’re on the right track. Professors are welcoming, and we’re here to help.”

Full Circle

She has also witnessed generations grow alongside the campus. 

“My oldest daughter took a couple of classes, my sons a few, and my grandson graduated not long ago. We’ve had student workers go on to amazing careers. One of them became a teacher and now brings his middle school class to visit us. It’s like watching the next generation grow,” she said.

For Towns, TJC is more than a place; it is a home. A place where her story began, where creativity thrives and where the community continues to welcome new generations.

“I would just say it’s like my home away from home,” Towns reflected. “We’re here for the students, and we love to see them.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The DrumBeat

Your donation will support the student journalists of Tyler Junior College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
From a Father's Service to a Son's Devotion
From a Father's Service to a Son's Devotion
South African Native Tristan Silence Quietly Making an Impact at TJC
South African Native Tristan Silence Quietly Making an Impact at TJC
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Pet abandonment in East Texas: How local shelters are doing their part
Pet abandonment in East Texas: How local shelters are doing their part
Beyond the seat at the table: Councilwomen Hawkins and McKellar’s legacy of leadership in Tyler
Beyond the seat at the table: Councilwomen Hawkins and McKellar’s legacy of leadership in Tyler
Photo courtesy of Mosaic Counseling Center.
Mosaic Counseling and the East Texas Crisis Center offer students low-cost mental health services
More in News
TJC 2025 Homecoming Campus Capers
Tough as 'Nail's: A Q&A with Amanda Nail.
Tough as 'Nail's: A Q&A with Amanda Nail.
Police Academy Directors office at TJC West Campus. Director Lamb and his instructors are caught here interacting and laughing. From left to right Maggie Martin (Instructor) Mark Lamb (Director) and Taylor Bogue (Instructor)
Never Stop Learning: Inside TJC’s Evolving Law Enforcement Academy
Feathers up! Apache Belles!
Homecoming Parade Photos
Talking With the 'WG': A Q&A with Denise Weatherly-Green
Talking With the 'WG': A Q&A with Denise Weatherly-Green
Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center
James and the Giant Peach
Donate to The DrumBeat