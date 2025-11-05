The Heart Behind the Midfielder: Anna Powell

Adriana Salazar Gomez TJC sophomore soccer player Anna Powell from Fremantle, Australia, powers through her final round on the pitch before graduating this semester.

What began as a playful routine soon became a dream in the making for TJC’s soccer player, Anna Powell of Fremantle, Australia. Guided by her father and her family’s deep love for sports, Powell discovered her passion for soccer at home with a ball rolling through the grass.

“I think I come from a sports loving family. I just remember my earliest memories I would be playing in the back garden with my dad. I remember him saying, ‘I think you should go for it, like play for a team,’” Powell said.

Powell is the midfielder on TJC’s women’s soccer team. The love for this sport was a bond tied to her family and her earliest memories.

“At first, I was like, ‘Yes, this is great.’ And then when it actually came, I was so nervous, and I literally was like hiding behind a tree because I did not want to go and meet these new girls. I’m like, ‘No, I’m fine. I’m fine,’” Powell said. “Since, I stopped hiding from that tree, I started playing with the team, and then I just fell in love with it, and I’ve been playing ever since.”

Coming from a port city in Australia, Powell brought all the color and energy of home to her current team at TJC, creating scoring chances and fighting to win the ball back every time she steps on the field. Yet, what truly keeps her motivated lies a thousand miles away, back in Australia, along with the people she considers her biggest role models.

“I’m very family oriented so I would say my parents definitely. They’ve just given me so much, and I feel like I want to do the best I can for them who have been with me through everything,” Powell said. “I’d say my faith is a big part in that, and also just the enjoyment of the game.”

Reflecting on her journey so far at TJC, Powell continues to give her all on the field. Even though victories and setbacks come along, these moments have shaped not only her game but also her mindset.

“I’ve had so many highs and lows, and that comes with sport. I guess the highs definitely outweigh the lows, but it’s just trying to remain consistent in myself while I play the game,” Powell said. “And not letting the wins or losses or a good or bad performance kind of define me as a person. It’s just being able to enjoy all the moments I have while I keep playing.”

Now as a sophomore majoring in general studies at TJC, part of Powell’s growth lies on the sacrifices of leaving what’s comfortable for her. Coming to a new place, it reminds her of that little girl behind the tree but with the difference that Powell is not afraid of challenges anymore.

“It’s a big challenge in itself, leaving all you know, to try something new. At first it was a bit daunting,” Powell said. “But I think especially through my second year now at TJC, I think it’s a really cool experience, and I think I’m growing a lot as a person and a player, and I think all of the setbacks, or whatever it might have been, is all worth it.”

Her strong determination and faith have carried her through the challenges that once made her doubt herself.

“I was never the star player of a team. My parents always call me a bit of a grafter. So there are many times that I wouldn’t get selected for the teams I wanted, or the playing time wouldn’t be what I initially had hoped for, but it’s just in that having con

fidence in yourself and confidence in God,” Powell said.

Putting her hopes on the future, Powell dreams of pursuing her soccer career professionally.

“I would love to be able to pursue soccer. That’s my passion, whether that’s still in the U.S. or abroad, I still don’t know yet. To be honest, I’m just kind of living for the right now, and hoping that it all goes well,” Powell said.

From diving into a good book to catching up with family and friends, she finds joy in simple, everyday moments.

“I love reading, so I usually have a good book somewhere, whether it’s on the bus or just in my dorm. Love calling home, obviously, to see my family and friends, even if just hanging out with my teammates,” Powell said.

Balancing academics as an athlete can be intense, but Powell has found a rhythm that works for her. Between practices, games and classes, she’s learning to manage her time carefully.

“It can be tough, but it’s just literally setting time for everything, and it’s having really good time management.” Powell said. “We’re great. We’ve got a study hall, actually, for the team, so we’ve got dedicated hours to do all the work we need, but so far so good.”

While soccer has been part of her life, Powell is not only an athlete, but she is also the definition of growth and perseverance. Demonstrating that dreams can’t be found when hiding behind trees but facing them head-on.

“I feel like I play soccer, but it’s not kind of it’s just what I do. It’s not like being an athlete is defining who I am,” Powell said. “I want to be known for what I’m like off the pitch, and not as a player, more as a person.”