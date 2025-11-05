Where Soccer Meets Soul: Jewel Mccullough

Through the years, the adolescent crawl of curved and crooked dribbles soon evolved into clear, deliberate paths. Straight, tapering, swooping – each movement more refined than the last. The soccer ball moved in perfect harmony — shadow-like motion paired with effortless glide. That crisp thud of leather, the crowd’s murmur swelling into breathless silence as the winger’s cross met the forward’s strike, sending the ball careening past the keeper and into the net. Sweat, a heaving chest, aching muscles — each delivered another connection, another goal. For McCullough, that rhythm began early. Since the age of five, her play has been a symphony of limbs and leather, where every touch tells a story. That lifelong rhythm – ball and body in sync – has always been her anchor.

“I’ve just always had soccer with me, you know, throughout my life,” McCullough says. “That’s the only thing that’s been secure.”

From backyard goals to stadium lights, McCullough’s soccer journey has been fueled by self-motivation and family support. McCullough’s father, despite never playing the sport himself, has become her biggest confidant. His dedication to learning the game to support her speaks volumes.

“I would say my dad inspires me the most,” McCullough shares. “He’s always been my support, and even though he’s never played, he has learned the game for me. And he’s very passionate about it. It shows that he cares, cares for me.”

Story continues below advertisement

On the field, McCullough plays with heart — her own word for how she defines herself, along with energetic, outgoing and peaceful. At Tyler Junior College, McCullough shows her versatility. Though officially listed as a midfielder, she often shifts to right wing or forward, adapting to wherever her team needs her most. Her team, which she proudly calls “the best,” dominates possession in most matches, often controlling the ball 70% of the time but converting that dominance into goals remains a challenge.

“We just can’t seem to get the ball in the back of the net,” she admits.

Still, McCullough remains focused on the bigger picture. Her favorite game was a recent battle against Navarro College, a tough match that didn’t end in victory but showcased her team’s grit.

“I think we played our hearts out that game,” she said. “That would probably be my favorite one out of the tough games we’ve had.”

Off the field, McCullough balances the demands of college life with the discipline soccer has taught her. Her strategy is simple but effective: compartmentalize.

“Whenever I’m on the field, all I think about is soccer. Whenever I’m doing homework, all I’m thinking about is homework. I don’t try to mix them. That’s the best thing for me, because you’re focused on one thing at a time,” McCullough said.

That clarity helps her manage pressure, too. She’s learned not to let expectations cloud her performance.

“If you put too much pressure on yourself, you just get in your own head. I think I’ve learned that from a young age. I would think too much about it, like, oh, I need to do this. Then you just go downhill from there,” she reflects. “Now I’ve gained a little bit more maturity thinking, Okay, Coach expects me to do this, but I’m not going to think about it too much. So, when I’m on the field I have full control.”

Looking ahead, McCullough plans to transfer to another college to continue her soccer journey. Her advice to her younger self is simple, yet powerful:

“I would just tell her, like, I’m still having fun. I’m still having fun playing soccer,” she said.

For McCullough, soccer isn’t just a sport — it’s joy, discipline, and a lifelong companion. Whether she’s chasing goals on the field or academic ones in the classroom, she does it with heart.