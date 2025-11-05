TJC's Independent Student Media Since 1927

The DrumBeat
Photos taken by Hanon Kobayashi. Sherry Towns at her desk.
There’s No Place Like Home: The Lifelong Journey of Sherry Towns
TJC sophomore soccer player Anna Powell from Fremantle, Australia, powers through her final round on the pitch before graduating this semester.
The Heart Behind the Midfielder: Anna Powell
Behind the Success
Ahlem Ammar from Wolfsburg, Germany, is the midfielder at TJC's women soccer team.
A Winger with Big Dreams: Ahlem Ammar
Photo taken by Ian Frye October 7, 2025
TJC’s Got Talent!
Building community through fitness: the role of the Apache Recreation Center
Building community through fitness: the role of the Apache Recreation Center
Talk to the hand: A Q&amp;A with an ASL major
Talk to the hand: A Q&A with an ASL major
Throughout campus 50 new trees were planted with the help of organizations, facilities and student volunteers.
TJC community comes together to plant trees around campus
Updates at the Vaughn Library and Learning Commons
Updates at the Vaughn Library and Learning Commons
Photos by Victoria Olivares
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Photo taken by Imogen Brown. A person shown being silenced by the divide in free speech. Photo taken on October 17, 2025.
We Have A Problem
Debate like a woman — unapologetically.
Debate like a woman — unapologetically.
Does My Identity Offend You? - Say My Name
Does My Identity Offend You? – Say My Name
Photo illustration by Imogen Brown.
Does My Identity Offend You? – An American Masterpiece: Carved from Resistance
Soy hija de inmigrantes
Soy hija de inmigrantes
Jewel McCullough from Jacksonville, TX is a freshmen part of the TJC's Women Soccer team bringing her energetic, outgoing and peaceful personility as she defines herself.
Where Soccer Meets Soul: Jewel Mccullough
TJC sophomore soccer player Anna Powell from Fremantle, Australia, powers through her final round on the pitch before graduating this semester.
The Heart Behind the Midfielder: Anna Powell
Ahlem Ammar from Wolfsburg, Germany, is the midfielder at TJC's women soccer team.
A Winger with Big Dreams: Ahlem Ammar
Gabi Saboia born in João Pessoa, Brazil, and raised in Lindale, is a sophomore who plays outside back, right winger, and center back at TJC's Women Soccer team.
Brazil to Texas: The Return of Gaby Saboia
Monica Bottley, the starting point guard on TJC’s women’s basketball team, was born in Silsbee, Texas.
Leading with Greatness: Monica Bottley
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-26-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-26-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-12-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-12-2025
The Apache Belles captivate the audience with their final performance, "Note to Self: Love the Line, Live the Dance," during their Spring Show at TJC. The dynamic choreography was created by Ruth Flynn and Christy Evans.
‘Note to Self’: The Apache Belles’ Spring Show
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Puzzle Solutions April 25
Puzzle Solutions April 25
TJC's Independent Student Media Since 1927

The DrumBeat
TJC's Independent Student Media Since 1927

The DrumBeat
Categories:

Where Soccer Meets Soul: Jewel Mccullough

Christopher Coyle, Multimedia JournalistNovember 5, 2025
Adriana Salazar Gomez
Jewel McCullough from Jacksonville, TX is a freshmen part of the TJC’s Women Soccer team bringing her energetic, outgoing and peaceful personility as she defines herself.
Photo by Adriana Salazar Gomez

Through the years, the adolescent crawl of curved and crooked dribbles soon evolved into clear, deliberate paths. Straight, tapering, swooping – each movement more refined than the last. The soccer ball moved in perfect harmony — shadow-like motion paired with effortless glide. That crisp thud of leather, the crowd’s murmur swelling into breathless silence as the winger’s cross met the forward’s strike, sending the ball careening past the keeper and into the net. Sweat, a heaving chest, aching muscles — each delivered another connection, another goal. For McCullough, that rhythm began early. Since the age of five, her play has been a symphony of limbs and leather, where every touch tells a story. That lifelong rhythm – ball and body in sync – has always been her anchor.

“I’ve just always had soccer with me, you know, throughout my life,” McCullough says. “That’s the only thing that’s been secure.”

From backyard goals to stadium lights, McCullough’s soccer journey has been fueled by self-motivation and family support. McCullough’s father, despite never playing the sport himself, has become her biggest confidant. His dedication to learning the game to support her speaks volumes.

“I would say my dad inspires me the most,” McCullough shares. “He’s always been my support, and even though he’s never played, he has learned the game for me. And he’s very passionate about it. It shows that he cares, cares for me.”

Story continues below advertisement

On the field, McCullough plays with heart — her own word for how she defines herself, along with energetic, outgoing and peaceful. At Tyler Junior College, McCullough shows her versatility. Though officially listed as a midfielder, she often shifts to right wing or forward, adapting to wherever her team needs her most. Her team, which she proudly calls “the best,” dominates possession in most matches, often controlling the ball 70% of the time but converting that dominance into goals remains a challenge.

Photo by Adriana Salazar Gomez

“We just can’t seem to get the ball in the back of the net,” she admits.

Still, McCullough remains focused on the bigger picture. Her favorite game was a recent battle against Navarro College, a tough match that didn’t end in victory but showcased her team’s grit.

“I think we played our hearts out that game,” she said. “That would probably be my favorite one out of the tough games we’ve had.”

Off the field, McCullough balances the demands of college life with the discipline soccer has taught her. Her strategy is simple but effective: compartmentalize.

“Whenever I’m on the field, all I think about is soccer. Whenever I’m doing homework, all I’m thinking about is homework. I don’t try to mix them. That’s the best thing for me, because you’re focused on one thing at a time,” McCullough said.

That clarity helps her manage pressure, too. She’s learned not to let expectations cloud her performance.

“If you put too much pressure on yourself, you just get in your own head. I think I’ve learned that from a young age. I would think too much about it, like, oh, I need to do this. Then you just go downhill from there,” she reflects. “Now I’ve gained a little bit more maturity thinking, Okay, Coach expects me to do this, but I’m not going to think about it too much. So, when I’m on the field I have full control.”

Looking ahead, McCullough plans to transfer to another college to continue her soccer journey. Her advice to her younger self is simple, yet powerful:

Photo by Adriana Salazar Gomez

“I would just tell her, like, I’m still having fun. I’m still having fun playing soccer,” she said.

For McCullough, soccer isn’t just a sport — it’s joy, discipline, and a lifelong companion. Whether she’s chasing goals on the field or academic ones in the classroom, she does it with heart.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The DrumBeat

Your donation will support the student journalists of Tyler Junior College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
From a Father's Service to a Son's Devotion
From a Father's Service to a Son's Devotion
South African Native Tristan Silence Quietly Making an Impact at TJC
South African Native Tristan Silence Quietly Making an Impact at TJC
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Pet abandonment in East Texas: How local shelters are doing their part
Pet abandonment in East Texas: How local shelters are doing their part
Beyond the seat at the table: Councilwomen Hawkins and McKellar’s legacy of leadership in Tyler
Beyond the seat at the table: Councilwomen Hawkins and McKellar’s legacy of leadership in Tyler
Photo courtesy of Mosaic Counseling Center.
Mosaic Counseling and the East Texas Crisis Center offer students low-cost mental health services
More in Soccer
A Successful Run For The Apache Soccer Teams
A Successful Run For The Apache Soccer Teams
Expansion of Soccer in Tyler, Texas
Expansion of Soccer in Tyler, Texas
Photo courtesy of TJC Athletics
Soccer team captain shares the power of teamwork
Beyond the field
Beyond the field
On-campus athlete thrives during COVID-19 semester
On-campus athlete thrives during COVID-19 semester
Fall Apache sports moved to spring
Fall Apache sports moved to spring
More in Sports
Alumni Association recognizes 10 graduates at Circle of Honor Banquet
Alumni Association recognizes 10 graduates at Circle of Honor Banquet
The referee stops the Apache vs A&M game. One of the Apache Football players takes down the rival A&M opponent. Photo by Sarah Passafaro
TJC Apache Football Vs. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College September 27
Photo by Mojo Munsinger.
TJC overpowers Joliet in 14-5 victory with offensive explosion
The power of discipline: How Apache athletes push through challenges to succeed
The power of discipline: How Apache athletes push through challenges to succeed
Photo courtesy of Ben-Hershey/Unsplash.com
Apaches rally Late but fall short against Weatherford
The Start of a Victory Season 
The Start of a Victory Season 
Donate to The DrumBeat