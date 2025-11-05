A Winger with Big Dreams: Ahlem Ammar

TJC's Independent Student Media Since 1927

Photos taken by Hanon Kobayashi. Sherry Towns at her desk.
There’s No Place Like Home: The Lifelong Journey of Sherry Towns
TJC sophomore soccer player Anna Powell from Fremantle, Australia, powers through her final round on the pitch before graduating this semester.
The Heart Behind the Midfielder: Anna Powell
Behind the Success
Ahlem Ammar from Wolfsburg, Germany, is the midfielder at TJC's women soccer team.
Photo taken by Ian Frye October 7, 2025
TJC’s Got Talent!
Building community through fitness: the role of the Apache Recreation Center
Building community through fitness: the role of the Apache Recreation Center
Talk to the hand: A Q&amp;A with an ASL major
Talk to the hand: A Q&A with an ASL major
Throughout campus 50 new trees were planted with the help of organizations, facilities and student volunteers.
TJC community comes together to plant trees around campus
Updates at the Vaughn Library and Learning Commons
Updates at the Vaughn Library and Learning Commons
Photos by Victoria Olivares
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Photo taken by Imogen Brown. A person shown being silenced by the divide in free speech. Photo taken on October 17, 2025.
We Have A Problem
Debate like a woman — unapologetically.
Debate like a woman — unapologetically.
Does My Identity Offend You? - Say My Name
Does My Identity Offend You? – Say My Name
Photo illustration by Imogen Brown.
Does My Identity Offend You? – An American Masterpiece: Carved from Resistance
Soy hija de inmigrantes
Soy hija de inmigrantes
Jewel McCullough from Jacksonville, TX is a freshmen part of the TJC's Women Soccer team bringing her energetic, outgoing and peaceful personility as she defines herself.
Where Soccer Meets Soul: Jewel Mccullough
TJC sophomore soccer player Anna Powell from Fremantle, Australia, powers through her final round on the pitch before graduating this semester.
The Heart Behind the Midfielder: Anna Powell
Gabi Saboia born in João Pessoa, Brazil, and raised in Lindale, is a sophomore who plays outside back, right winger, and center back at TJC's Women Soccer team.
Brazil to Texas: The Return of Gaby Saboia
Monica Bottley, the starting point guard on TJC’s women’s basketball team, was born in Silsbee, Texas.
Leading with Greatness: Monica Bottley
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-26-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-26-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-12-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-12-2025
The Apache Belles captivate the audience with their final performance, "Note to Self: Love the Line, Live the Dance," during their Spring Show at TJC. The dynamic choreography was created by Ruth Flynn and Christy Evans.
‘Note to Self’: The Apache Belles’ Spring Show
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Puzzle Solutions April 25
Puzzle Solutions April 25
A Winger with Big Dreams: Ahlem Ammar

Christopher Coyle, Multimedia JournalistNovember 5, 2025
Adriana Salazar Gomez
Ahlem Ammar from Wolfsburg, Germany, is the midfielder at TJC’s women soccer team.

The hazy morning light touches a glistening pitch. The air is laden with a fragrant veil of wet, waxy dew. Here in the early hours when many are found nestled in a delicate whispering of sleep, one can find the murmur of cleats rasping against a matted grass.

In between the clamor of bird caws, and car motors you may hear a clap as an unyielding outside foot drives the ball from outside the box to a beckoning goal. A faint call of answered anticipation pings off the net as it catches the spheric

al intention in the top left corner. Yet, the player seeking mastery has not ceased in her ambition to finish more on target with ringing and soaring arcs, plopping clips, and piercing power.

With each return to her execution of process, her mind ferries away to what compels her to the pitch time and time again — The scent of pine trees in winter, the whisper of rose water, the aroma of pastries wasting through morning air, and the smiles and embraces of a family separated by sea but always in her heart.

From Germany to the competitive pitch at Tyler Junior College, Ahlem Ammar’s soccer journey has always been driven by love — for the game, for her family, and for self-growth. A dynamic left winger in her first year at TJC, Ammar brings energy, flair and a fearless mindset to the field.

Photo by Sarah Passafaro

“I play with my brother when I was like, I think, four, and also with my dad… and then I was like, ok, I love that,” Ammar said.

That early spark turned into a lifelong passion. Inspired by Neymar da Silva Santos Junior —  a Brazilian Soccer player who shares her position and her relentless focus — Ammar admires his work ethic and style.

Her own focus is just as sharp. Despite her team’s strong performances, the biggest challenge has been converting dominance into wins.

“Sometimes we tied, but we are, like, completely better… that is the hardest challenge—to stay focused on the pitch and play our best game,” Ammar said.

Off the field, Ammar finds joy in basketball and spending time with her family, but her motivation always circles back to her father.

“Every time when I think about him, then I know I need to play good,” she said.

She’s also learned to tune out negativity and channel her energy into personal growth.

“Some people… don’t really enjoy how you play, but you need to keep going… approve [of] yourself,” she said.

Her teammates describe her as funny, heartful and crazy — a mix that makes her both a fierce competitor and a vibrant presence in the locker room. Looking ahead, Ammar dreams of playing in a top league.

Whether she’s sprinting down the wing or brushing off criticism, Ahlem Ammar plays with purpose and she’s just getting started.

Photo by Adriana Salazar Gomez

