A Winger with Big Dreams: Ahlem Ammar

The hazy morning light touches a glistening pitch. The air is laden with a fragrant veil of wet, waxy dew. Here in the early hours when many are found nestled in a delicate whispering of sleep, one can find the murmur of cleats rasping against a matted grass.

In between the clamor of bird caws, and car motors you may hear a clap as an unyielding outside foot drives the ball from outside the box to a beckoning goal. A faint call of answered anticipation pings off the net as it catches the spheric

al intention in the top left corner. Yet, the player seeking mastery has not ceased in her ambition to finish more on target with ringing and soaring arcs, plopping clips, and piercing power.

With each return to her execution of process, her mind ferries away to what compels her to the pitch time and time again — The scent of pine trees in winter, the whisper of rose water, the aroma of pastries wasting through morning air, and the smiles and embraces of a family separated by sea but always in her heart.

Story continues below advertisement

From Germany to the competitive pitch at Tyler Junior College, Ahlem Ammar’s soccer journey has always been driven by love — for the game, for her family, and for self-growth. A dynamic left winger in her first year at TJC, Ammar brings energy, flair and a fearless mindset to the field.

“I play with my brother when I was like, I think, four, and also with my dad… and then I was like, ok, I love that,” Ammar said.

That early spark turned into a lifelong passion. Inspired by Neymar da Silva Santos Junior — a Brazilian Soccer player who shares her position and her relentless focus — Ammar admires his work ethic and style.

Her own focus is just as sharp. Despite her team’s strong performances, the biggest challenge has been converting dominance into wins.

“Sometimes we tied, but we are, like, completely better… that is the hardest challenge—to stay focused on the pitch and play our best game,” Ammar said.

Off the field, Ammar finds joy in basketball and spending time with her family, but her motivation always circles back to her father.

“Every time when I think about him, then I know I need to play good,” she said.

She’s also learned to tune out negativity and channel her energy into personal growth.

“Some people… don’t really enjoy how you play, but you need to keep going… approve [of] yourself,” she said.

Her teammates describe her as funny, heartful and crazy — a mix that makes her both a fierce competitor and a vibrant presence in the locker room. Looking ahead, Ammar dreams of playing in a top league.

Whether she’s sprinting down the wing or brushing off criticism, Ahlem Ammar plays with purpose and she’s just getting started.