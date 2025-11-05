Leading with Greatness: Monica Bottley

Whether born or made, leaders inspire others to turn the impossible into possible. That’s how Monica Bottley, the starting point guard on TJC’s women’s basketball team, leads both on and off the court.

“Either way, you have to be a leader in life, not just on the court,” Bottley said.

Diagnosed with a chronic autoimmune disease named Lupus during her freshman year, Bottley said the experience has motivated her to keep going while she keeps shooting the ball on the court and approaches life with a smile and positivity.

“Having an autoimmune disease and trying to maintain my health during the season, that’s been my biggest issue,” Bottley said. “Now that it’s under control, I feel fine, and I feel like my play has gotten a lot better. It was definitely hard, but I overcame it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Leadership requires notonly being the best on the court, it is also about knowing how to share your talents with others. For Bottley, this lesson has become a turning point in her game and mindset. Treina Tillis-Hoard, coach of TJC’s women’s basketball team, noticed that transformation immediately.

“When Monica learned how to take a lot of the pressure off herself and allow her teammates to be a part of the equation, she got better and better. She wasn’t as tired trying to carry the team alone,” Tillis-Hoard said.

Tillis-Hoard emphasized Bottley’s growth and accomplishments, highlighting her conference awards based on her top performances during last season.

“I don’t want her to be comfortable with that. I don’t want her to just say, ‘I was in the top three scoring in our conference last year.’ I want her to ask, ‘OK, how do I elevate my game? How do I increase my stats?’” Tillis-Hoard said.

Bottley’s vision for herself reflects that drive. As a leader, she wants to be an example of integrity, optimism and resilience.

“I want people to look at me and say, ‘OK, this is somebody I want to look up to. This is somebody I want to follow,’” Bottley said. “I just want to set a good example for everyone I come in contact with.”

Bottley points to her grandmother as a role model, who also played basketball and inspired her to follow in her footsteps.

“She played at Texas A&M and was the first Black woman to play there. She also played my same position. That’s somebody I look up to, and I want to be at A&M like her,” Bottley said.

Whether she’s facing the uncertainty of injury, the pressure of performance or highs and lows beyond the court, her faith remains constant.

“I know God’s got me. I’m going to be OK. Basketball or no basketball, I’m blessed,” she said.

Bottley also said her family has been a constant source of strength and encouragement. Their presence keeps her grounded during any doubt of difficulty.

“I can call any of my family members at any time and tell them what’s going on, and they’ll speak words of motivation and encouragement into me. They remind me to pray, remind me to keep my faith, and you know, everything ends up being OK in the end,” Bottley said.

Looking ahead, Bottley is open to continuing her career as an athlete while also exploring opportunities in sports broadcasting.

As a final message for Bottley, her coach said, “I want her to go to a place where she can make an impact, just like she did at TJC. We’re going from impact to impact. Monica is an amazing human,” Tillis-Hoard said. “She’s like a daughter to me. She’s welcome back to my house any time. I hope that when she leaves in May, I will still love her though honestly, there’s no doubt I will. She’s always welcome back in Tyler, Texas.”