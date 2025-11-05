Leading with Greatness: Monica Bottley

TJC's Independent Student Media Since 1927

The DrumBeat
Photos taken by Hanon Kobayashi. Sherry Towns at her desk.
There’s No Place Like Home: The Lifelong Journey of Sherry Towns
TJC sophomore soccer player Anna Powell from Fremantle, Australia, powers through her final round on the pitch before graduating this semester.
The Heart Behind the Midfielder: Anna Powell
Behind the Success
Ahlem Ammar from Wolfsburg, Germany, is the midfielder at TJC's women soccer team.
A Winger with Big Dreams: Ahlem Ammar
Photo taken by Ian Frye October 7, 2025
TJC’s Got Talent!
Building community through fitness: the role of the Apache Recreation Center
Building community through fitness: the role of the Apache Recreation Center
Talk to the hand: A Q&amp;A with an ASL major
Talk to the hand: A Q&A with an ASL major
Throughout campus 50 new trees were planted with the help of organizations, facilities and student volunteers.
TJC community comes together to plant trees around campus
Updates at the Vaughn Library and Learning Commons
Updates at the Vaughn Library and Learning Commons
Photos by Victoria Olivares
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Photo taken by Imogen Brown. A person shown being silenced by the divide in free speech. Photo taken on October 17, 2025.
We Have A Problem
Debate like a woman — unapologetically.
Debate like a woman — unapologetically.
Does My Identity Offend You? - Say My Name
Does My Identity Offend You? – Say My Name
Photo illustration by Imogen Brown.
Does My Identity Offend You? – An American Masterpiece: Carved from Resistance
Soy hija de inmigrantes
Soy hija de inmigrantes
Jewel McCullough from Jacksonville, TX is a freshmen part of the TJC's Women Soccer team bringing her energetic, outgoing and peaceful personility as she defines herself.
Where Soccer Meets Soul: Jewel Mccullough
TJC sophomore soccer player Anna Powell from Fremantle, Australia, powers through her final round on the pitch before graduating this semester.
The Heart Behind the Midfielder: Anna Powell
Ahlem Ammar from Wolfsburg, Germany, is the midfielder at TJC's women soccer team.
A Winger with Big Dreams: Ahlem Ammar
Gabi Saboia born in João Pessoa, Brazil, and raised in Lindale, is a sophomore who plays outside back, right winger, and center back at TJC's Women Soccer team.
Brazil to Texas: The Return of Gaby Saboia
Monica Bottley, the starting point guard on TJC’s women’s basketball team, was born in Silsbee, Texas.
Leading with Greatness: Monica Bottley
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-26-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-26-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-12-2025
DrumBeat Shorts Puzzle Solutions 09-12-2025
The Apache Belles captivate the audience with their final performance, "Note to Self: Love the Line, Live the Dance," during their Spring Show at TJC. The dynamic choreography was created by Ruth Flynn and Christy Evans.
‘Note to Self’: The Apache Belles’ Spring Show
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Puzzle Solutions April 25
Puzzle Solutions April 25
TJC's Independent Student Media Since 1927

The DrumBeat
TJC's Independent Student Media Since 1927

The DrumBeat
Categories:

Leading with Greatness: Monica Bottley

Adriana Salazar Gomez, Sport’s Editor November 5, 2025
Adriana Salazar Gomez
Monica Bottley, the starting point guard on TJC’s women’s basketball team, was born in Silsbee, Texas.

Whether born or made, leaders inspire others to turn the impossible into possible. That’s how Monica Bottley, the starting point guard on TJC’s women’s basketball team, leads both on and off the court.

“Either way, you have to be a leader in life, not just on the court,” Bottley said.

Diagnosed with a chronic autoimmune disease named Lupus during her freshman year, Bottley said the experience has motivated her to keep going while she keeps shooting the ball on the court and approaches life with a smile and positivity.

“Having an autoimmune disease and trying to maintain my health during the season, that’s been my biggest issue,” Bottley said. “Now that it’s under control, I feel fine, and I feel like my play has gotten a lot better. It was definitely hard, but I overcame it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Leadership requires notonly being the best on the court, it is also about knowing how to share your talents with others. For Bottley, this lesson has become a turning point in her game and mindset. Treina Tillis-Hoard, coach of TJC’s women’s basketball team, noticed that transformation immediately.

“When Monica learned how to take a lot of the pressure off herself and allow her teammates to be a part of the equation, she got better and better. She wasn’t as tired trying to carry the team alone,” Tillis-Hoard said.

Tillis-Hoard emphasized Bottley’s growth and accomplishments, highlighting her conference awards based on her top performances during last season.

Photo by Adriana Salazar Gomez

“I don’t want her to be comfortable with that. I don’t want her to just say, ‘I was in the top three scoring in our conference last year.’ I want her to ask, ‘OK, how do I elevate my game? How do I increase my stats?’” Tillis-Hoard said.

Bottley’s vision for herself reflects that drive. As a leader, she wants to be an example of integrity, optimism and resilience.

“I want people to look at me and say, ‘OK, this is somebody I want to look up to. This is somebody I want to follow,’” Bottley said. “I just want to set a good example for everyone I come in contact with.”

Bottley points to her grandmother as a role model, who also played basketball and inspired her to follow in her footsteps. 

“She played at Texas A&M and was the first Black woman to play there. She also played my same position. That’s somebody I look up to, and I want to be at A&M like her,” Bottley said.

Whether she’s facing the uncertainty of injury, the pressure of performance or highs and lows beyond the court, her faith remains constant.

“I know God’s got me. I’m going to be OK. Basketball or no basketball, I’m blessed,” she said.

Bottley also said her family has been a constant source of strength and encouragement. Their presence keeps her grounded during any doubt of difficulty.

“I can call any of my family members at any time and tell them what’s going on, and they’ll speak words of motivation and encouragement into me. They remind me to pray, remind me to keep my faith, and you know, everything ends up being OK in the end,” Bottley said.

Looking ahead, Bottley is open to continuing her career as an athlete while also exploring opportunities in sports broadcasting.

As a final message for Bottley, her coach said, “I want her to go to a place where she can make an impact, just like she did at TJC. We’re going from impact to impact. Monica is an amazing human,” Tillis-Hoard said. “She’s like a daughter to me. She’s welcome back to my house any time. I hope that when she leaves in May, I will still love her though honestly, there’s no doubt I will. She’s always welcome back in Tyler, Texas.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The DrumBeat

Your donation will support the student journalists of Tyler Junior College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Basketball
The Start of a Victory Season 
The Start of a Victory Season 
Giving 110%
Giving 110%
players gather to pray in wagstaff gym
LADY APACHES MAKE SCHOOL HISTORY
More in Featured
From a Father's Service to a Son's Devotion
From a Father's Service to a Son's Devotion
Establishing a successful future for students
Establishing a successful future for students
The business of baking and blossoms
The business of baking and blossoms
Totality Tyler: What to expect on eclipse day
Totality Tyler: What to expect on eclipse day
"Moby Dick" is directed by Denise Weatherly-Green.
Behind The Play: 'Moby Dick'
Photo by Steve Johnson on unsplash.com
How AI is reshaping students' learning
More in Features
South African Native Tristan Silence Quietly Making an Impact at TJC
South African Native Tristan Silence Quietly Making an Impact at TJC
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Meaning in the molding: How a TJC student found her creative freedom, expression through pottery
Pet abandonment in East Texas: How local shelters are doing their part
Pet abandonment in East Texas: How local shelters are doing their part
Beyond the seat at the table: Councilwomen Hawkins and McKellar’s legacy of leadership in Tyler
Beyond the seat at the table: Councilwomen Hawkins and McKellar’s legacy of leadership in Tyler
Photo courtesy of Mosaic Counseling Center.
Mosaic Counseling and the East Texas Crisis Center offer students low-cost mental health services
Building community through fitness: the role of the Apache Recreation Center
Building community through fitness: the role of the Apache Recreation Center
Donate to The DrumBeat